Kayaker Attacked By A Shark Off The Coast Of Catalina Island

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A kayaker who was bitten on the hand by a shark off a remote part of Catalina Island was airlifted to the hospital for surgery on Wednesday morning.

Lifeguards got the call just after 7 a.m., saying the victim was kayaking offshore with their father near Parson's Landing, along the northwest side of the island. The victim had their hand in water when the shark bit them.

It's not clear what kind of shark, or how large it was, though officials have called in an expert from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego to help them figure that out.

The ocean in that area will be closed off for at least 24 hours, which is standard procedure for shark encounters.