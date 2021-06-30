Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Kayaker Attacked By A Shark Off The Coast Of Catalina Island

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jun 30, 2021 4:37 PM
An orange-blue sunset is pictured over the hills and bay of Catalina Island. Many sailboats dot the water and houses are seen on the hill to the left.
A kayaker was bitten on the hand by a shark off a remote part of Catalina Island on Wednesday morning.
(Derek Cross
/
Flickr )
LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls.
Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

A kayaker who was bitten on the hand by a shark off a remote part of Catalina Island was airlifted to the hospital for surgery on Wednesday morning.

Lifeguards got the call just after 7 a.m., saying the victim was kayaking offshore with their father near Parson's Landing, along the northwest side of the island. The victim had their hand in water when the shark bit them.

It's not clear what kind of shark, or how large it was, though officials have called in an expert from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography in San Diego to help them figure that out.

The ocean in that area will be closed off for at least 24 hours, which is standard procedure for shark encounters.

Related Stories