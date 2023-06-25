Human Remains Found On Mt. Baldy Near Area Where Actor Julian Sands Went Missing
Topline:
Human remains were discovered in the Mt. Baldy area not long after search efforts resumed for missing actor Julian Sands. Authorities say the remains should be identified by later this week.
The latest: Hikers found human remains on Mt. Baldy on Saturday about 10 a.m., near an area where actor Julian Sands went missing in January and alerted law enforcement. The remains were taken to the coroner's office, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
The backstory: Initial search and rescue missions for the missing actor in the San Gabriel Mountains were unsuccessful, and were resumed last weekend after a brief suspension. Sands is best known for his role in the 1985 film "A Room With a View." An experienced hiker, Sands went on a solo hike at a time when conditions on the area were treacherous. Three people were killed early this year and authorities started cautioning against hiking in the area due to heavy snowfall in the region and other poor conditions.
Go deeper on condition at the time Sands went missing: Here's Why It's Especially Dangerous To Hike SoCal Mountains Right Now
