Authorities Located Lost 75-Year-Old Hiker. Actor Julian Sands, 65, Remains Missing

A 75-year-old hiker who went missing in the Mount Baldy area Sunday has been found but actor Julian Sands, 65, has now been lost for two weeks.



The rescue

San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday evening that search and rescue teams located Jin Chung, 75, and took him to a hospital to be treated for weather-related injuries and a leg injury. They did not release further details about his condition.



Search for Sands continues

Julian Sands photographed at the Venice Film Festival in 2019. He has now been missing since Jan. 13. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)

Sheriff's officials also reported that it's now been nearly two weeks since Sands disappeared. The actor best known for his lead role in A Room With A View (1985) was last seen heading out for a hike on Mount Baldy on Jan. 13.

Friends and family said Sands is an experienced mountaineer and enjoyed solo trips.

In the news release the sheriff's department reported:

"Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place. As of this time, Mr. Sands has not been found and no evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting."

Why it matters

While hiking is a popular activity in Southern California, it can also be dangerous. Recent rain and high winds have increased that danger.

At this time, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department "highly recommends hikers avoid hazardous mountainous areas, such as Mt. Baldy."

Authorities said not only are conditions dangerous for hikers, they also put rescuers at risk.

How often are rescues needed?

The department reports:



233 missions on Mt. Baldy between 2017-2022

8 fatalities

More than 27,000 hours by volunteer rescuers

More than 2,500 hours by sworn officers, including air support, totally $1.4 million in cost

Safety Tips

Be prepared! Always plan for the worst and hope for the best. Carrying a few extra items can save your life. At a minimum, always carry the "10 Essentials":



Extra food and water (more than you think you'll need) Extra clothing (more than you think you'll need) Map and compass (know how to use them) Flashlight or headlamp (plus extra batteries) First-aid kit Fire-starting kit Pocket-knife or multi-tool Signaling device (mirror or whistle) Sunscreen and sunglasses Emergency shelter (emergency blanket or bivy sack)

MORE TIPS

Before you leave home, always tell a friend or family member where you plan on going and when you plan to return. Leave them with instructions on what to do if you don't return on time. In case of an unexpected problem or emergency, always have a back-up plan for escaping the area safely. Also provide this back-up plan with your friends or family before you leave. Although it's sometimes nice to be alone in the outdoors, it's always safest to go with at least one or two partners, especially if you're a novice or unfamiliar with the area. Have the appropriate level of knowledge and experience for the adventure you plan to have. If you are a novice, please rely on a professional guide or at least a highly knowledgable and experienced partner. As much as possible, study and become familiar with the area you plan on exploring. Gain a thorough understanding of the terrain and its potential hazards. Review the local weather forecast in the area you plan on going and take the appropriate clothing and equipment. During winter-like conditions in mountainous terrain, check the current avalanche report in the area. Be healthy, safe, and smart. Know your limits, don't over-extend them, and don't take unnecessary risks. It's advisable not to go hiking with an existing injury, as it could become unpredictably worse during activity. While in the backcountry with young children, always keep them within sight. If your dog is with you, be courteous and keep it leashed in areas that require it. Doing so will keep you, your dog, other people, and the wildlife more safe. Be aware of your surroundings at all times. There are many objective hazards in the wilderness, and they aren't always obvious. Keep a keen eye out for deteriorating weather, dangerous trail conditions, avalanche risks, and wildlife.



