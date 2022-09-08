What You Need To Know Today: Street Vendor Bill, Heat Relief, Cheap Fast Eats In Pasadena

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Thursday, September 8.

Today in How to LA: Some relief from the heat is coming, L.A.’s street vendors are hoping Governor Gavin Newsom will soon sign a bill making it easier to get permits, our guide to Cheap Fast Eats in Pasadena.

Feel free to rejoice, Los Angeles. This end to the heatwave is near. A hurricane now off the coast of Mexico is expected to bring cooler temperatures and maybe even some rain this weekend. I hope this brings some relief to all.

Now, let me ask you about something else: When’s the last time you ate an L.A. street dog wrapped in bacon or just with pepper and onions? For all my longtime Angelenos, y’all know it’s a city staple after a night out or when the craving hits. I don’t know if it’s the onions, the sizzle of the grill or the huddle while waiting in line — it’s a moment. It’s needless to say that those hot dogs are as iconic in L.A. as Griffith Observatory or our traffic.

There are dozens — maybe hundreds? — of street vendors making a living selling these hot dogs (and there are thousands of Angelenos eating them every night). But these business owners still face hurdles when it comes to getting permits, even though L.A. and California decriminalized food vending in 2018. Current law makes it almost impossible for these smaller food cart operators to adhere to county health codes. So, no permit. That means sometimes, their products are confiscated and thrown out by health inspectors.

“They give us so many obstacles… Let’s see what they’ve resolved in Sacramento,” said Graciela Quiroz, a hot dog vendor who sets up in Boyle Heights.

Graciela is talking about a bill that could make it easier for street food vendors to get necessary health permits — SB 927. That bill is now sitting on Gov. Newsom’s desk, and advocates (including our friends at L.A. Taco) say the legislature is needed to protect low-income vendors.

My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas spoke with Graciela and other L.A. street vendors about this bill. You can read more about what it’s passage would do by reading Leslie’s story here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

The News You Need After You Stop Hitting Snooze

Wait! One More Thing…How To Eat Fast And Cheap…In Pasadena

The piled-high turkey grinder makes for the perfect Cheap Fast Eats meal for those looking satisfy those hefty cravings (Brian Feinzimer / LAist )

It’s ALMOST the weekend so time to talk about one of my favorite subjects — food! Today, we are bringing you the first installment in a regular series How to LA is producing with LAist: Cheap Fast Eats. Once a month we visit a neighborhood in L.A. County and pick a few places to chow down with a promise to fill you up quickly so you can continue your busy day… without busting your wallet.

But we are NOT talking McDonalds or Taco Bell here, people.

First stop is Pasadena. Here’s a quick list of the old school places we hit up:



Sandwiches by Connal

Roma Market

Burrito Express

Old Sasoon Bakery

Mediterranean Cafe



You can read all the details of this culinary journey here.