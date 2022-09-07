Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Hurricane Kay is making its way up the Baja California coast, potentially bringing a welcome change in weather.

By Friday, the storm could be about 150 miles southwest of San Diego as a tropical storm.

Kay is expected to remain offshore, but will likely send some remnants into Southern California.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the tropical moisture is likely to manifest itself as clouds and rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

The impact of Kay is already being seen in parts of Mexico, with big ocean swells in Cabo San Lucas.

Big waves at Cabo San Lucas Mexico as Hurricane Kay churns offshore pic.twitter.com/8qOwDanc3T — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) September 6, 2022

Some areas may see a return of thunderstorms, where periods of heavy rain totaling two to four inches could cause flash flooding in the desert.

Latest track for #HurricaneKay from @NHC_Pacific The track is slightly more to the south, sliding the strongest winds a little more to the south with it. Rain is still favorable for #LosAngeles and #Ventura County Saturday. https://t.co/Gk0aud6Gf0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 7, 2022

Meantime, this week's high temperatures will stick around at least through Friday, with relative cooling coming to the inland mountains and desert areas before you'll see it in the valleys and at the coast.

Next week should — finally — be cooler overall.