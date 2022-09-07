Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Sep 7, 2022 1:43 PM
A satellite image shows the Mexican coastline in greens and browns overlaid with a giant white vortex of clouds centered just offshore over the ocean. Tendrils of the hurricane twist out over the land.
A satellite image depicts Hurricane Kay developing off the coast of Baja California on Sep. 7, 2022.
(NOAA / NESDIS Center for Satellite Applications and Research)
Hurricane Kay is making its way up the Baja California coast, potentially bringing a welcome change in weather.

By Friday, the storm could be about 150 miles southwest of San Diego as a tropical storm.

Kay is expected to remain offshore, but will likely send some remnants into Southern California.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the tropical moisture is likely to manifest itself as clouds and rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

The impact of Kay is already being seen in parts of Mexico, with big ocean swells in Cabo San Lucas.

Some areas may see a return of thunderstorms, where periods of heavy rain totaling two to four inches could cause flash flooding in the desert.

Meantime, this week's high temperatures will stick around at least through Friday, with relative cooling coming to the inland mountains and desert areas before you'll see it in the valleys and at the coast.

Next week should — finally — be cooler overall.

