The Difference With Curren Price (And Other Headlines)

In a little over three years, we Angelenos have seen our fair share of scandals from our city leaders. The latest, of course, being Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price who was charged with corruption a couple weeks ago.

What charges against Curren Price mean for his district

What’s different is how the community and his colleagues on the city council have responded. Unlike past situations when fellow members have been accused of crimes, the council’s Rules Committee did not move forward with a suspension of Price and decided to push pause on a vote. This followed a rally from supporters who called for Price to remain in his seat.

Sure, there’s been criticism from his constituents in District 9. One man told my colleague Frank Stoltze that Price should resign, arguing he favored developers over residents. But others said Price has shown a commitment to his community’s economic well-being.

But wait. Let’s pause.

Why are they handling Price’s case differently?

My colleague, How to LA podcast host Brian De Los Santos spoke with Frank, the civics & democracy correspondent at LAist, and Erika D. Smith, a politics columnist at the Los Angeles Times, about why the city council is slowing the process down with Price. Frank noted to Brian that Council President Paul Krekorian said the council moved too quickly in previous cases and that “the DA has not, in his words, presented one iota of evidence against Price.”

In prior cases with Mark Ridley-Thomas and José Huizar, their districts were left for months without a voting member to represent constituents after the were suspended. This matters even more when you consider the fact that Price is one of only two elected Black city council members, in a city that has a dwindling Black population.

Smith, who recently wrote about whether Price's indictment is another blow to Black political power in the city, said council members saw how the Ridley-Thomas’ case unfolded. “I don't think anybody really wanted to repeat that trauma in Council District 9,” Smith said.

Smith also pointed out that Price’s district is low-income and economically vulnerable. “I don't think anybody on the council wants to be seen as disenfranchising some of the poorest people in the city,” Smith said, “particularly people of color in the district who are majority Latino.”

For now, things remain on hold with Price. He is expected to be arraigned in L.A. Superior Court in mid-July. We’ll be watching at LAist to see how this all unfolds.

To further understand the impact of the charges against Price and the effect on his district and the wider Black community in L.A., listen to the rest of Brian’s conversations with Frank and Erika Smith in the How To LA podcast .

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Later this morning the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority will release the results of the 2023 homeless count conducted in January of this year. Here’s what we’ve learned from past counting of unhoused people across L.A. County.

conducted in January of this year. Here’s what we’ve learned from past counting of unhoused people across L.A. County. The first heatwave of the season is hitting this weekend. That might be welcome news for some but it also means wildfires could be in our future. Here’s what you need to know.

of the season is hitting this weekend. That might be welcome news for some but it also means could be in our future. Here’s what you need to know. Chris “Spanto” Printup, co-founder of iconic Los Angeles streetwear Born x Raised has died. His clothing line, started in 2013, quickly became a favorite in L.A ., in part, thanks to popular collaborations with local sports teams like the Rams and LAFC.

., in part, thanks to popular collaborations with local sports teams like the Rams and LAFC. Pickle has been officially selected as West Hollywood's Drag Laureate, one of two in the U.S. (The other is in San Francisco). Much like the more commonly known Poet Laureates, Pickle will be a figurehead for her artform in the city and will help expand education and awareness of drag during her two-year term.

has been officially selected as West Hollywood's Drag Laureate, one of two in the U.S. (The other is in San Francisco). Much like the more commonly known Poet Laureates, Pickle will be a figurehead for her artform in the city and will help expand during her two-year term. Two California lawmakers – Congresswoman Judy Chu and California Senator Alex Padilla – are asking President Joe Biden to add more than 100,000 acres to the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument . Here’s what it would mean if the request is granted.

. Here’s what it would mean if the request is granted. California preschools are now asking families about what languages their children speak other than English so they can support their development in other languages and English at the same time. EdSource's Zaidee Stavely has more information about the new initiative.

their children speak other than English so they can support their development in other languages and English at the same time. EdSource's Zaidee Stavely has more information about the new initiative. Looking for something to do this weekend? Attend Friday Nights with Basquiat at The Grand LA. Dance the night away at Dance DTLA’s salsa night at the Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center. Cosplay as your favorite character at the Anime Expo 2023 inside the L.A. Convention Center. Check out more cool events on this weekend’s Best Things To Do list.

Cheap Fast Eats hits up Inglewood

A selection of wings and fries at Wings 2 Go in Inglewood. (Brian Feinzimer / LAist)

The Forum. The Wood. Issa Rae.

Inglewood is known for a lot of things. It’s one of my all time favorite cities in Los Angeles County. As you likely know by now, I LOVE Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, and my Keep It Run Hundred run club meets at Sip & Sonder down the block from Hilltop. I’ve also highlighted Salt Eaters, a Black-woman owned bookstore that’s around the corner. Inglewood is the place where I feel at home.

Then there is the grub. Gab Chabrán, our resident foodie at LAist, traveled there recently with Brian De Los Santos in the latest How To LA podcast episode. Together, my colleagues explored some delicious (and of course CHEAP!) bites around the city, like the lemon pepper ATL Special wings at Wings 2 Go on Crenshaw. Gab describes the first bite in a way that I can’t do justice:

“Upon the first transformative bite of a wing, suddenly you’re Jordan after clinching his first NBA finals win in 1991, celebrating in ecstasy. The sticky, crunch-fried wing is drenched in the perfect amount of sauce and then sprinkled with galactic bits of salty-citrusy lemon pepper seasoning that will leave your lips tingling.”

If you’re now starving for some wings – or some curried goat on rice, carnitas or barbeque – read and listen to Gab’s recommendations in the latest edition of Cheap Fast Eats.