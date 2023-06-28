Support for LAist comes from
Made of L.A.
LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network.

Arts and Entertainment
For the background, colorful hand drawn abstract textures, shapes, patterns and layers are intertwined and juxtaposed to create a vibrant illustration of LGBTQ+ life in Los Angeles. On the background are five people. From left, a person with a Black person is wearing a purple shirt and skirt with a belt of carabiners, and they're dancing with their arms in the air. Next to them, is a person with a light skin tone wearing a green top and dancing. The third person is a drag king with a medium skin tone wearing pink glasses and facial hair. The fourth person is a drag queen with a medium dark skin tone who has a beard and makeup on. They have big pink hair and a teal dress and jewlery. The fith person has a light skin tone and is a shirtless with their top surgery scars and tattoos showing.
Queer LA
Your space to help you get the most out of LGBTQ+ life in Greater Los Angeles. Queer LA is a long-term project to help you figure out things big and small — with a focus on joy.

West Hollywood Picks An Inaugural Drag Laureate

By  Caitlin Hernández
Published Jun 28, 2023 3:20 PM
Pickle, a feminine person with a light skin tone, sitting on a group of stools at a bar table while wearing a dress. She's leaning to the side laughing with one heel in the air. The room is lit up in pink hues and the background windows look yellow.
Pickle's new role comes with a $12,500 honorarium each year, paid for by the city.
(Patrick McPheron
/
Courtesy of Pickle)
Topline:

The city of West Hollywood has found its first-ever Drag Laureate in Pickle. The role is believed to be only the second of its kind in the U.S.

What’s a Drag Laureate? The position is somewhat similar to a poet laureate, except this is about recognizing and amplifying drag culture. The only other known Drag Laureate is in San Francisco, with whom Pickle will work. She’ll also act as an ambassador for West Hollywood by appearing at different city events and hosting an annual event of her own about drag history.

What should I know about Pickle? She’s from Los Angeles and has been doing drag professionally for eight years. Her long list of accomplishments includes running the L.A. chapter of Drag Story Hour. Pickle is also a masterful storyteller. (Back in LAist’s Unheard LA days, she shared her personal stories with us). And in 2019, the L.A. city council gave her a certificate of recognition for her service to the community.

When does she start? On July 1, Pickle will officially begin her two-year term as Drag Laureate. Her debut in this role will be at her installation event at West Hollywood Park on July 16.

