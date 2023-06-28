West Hollywood Picks An Inaugural Drag Laureate
Topline:
The city of West Hollywood has found its first-ever Drag Laureate in Pickle. The role is believed to be only the second of its kind in the U.S.
What’s a Drag Laureate? The position is somewhat similar to a poet laureate, except this is about recognizing and amplifying drag culture. The only other known Drag Laureate is in San Francisco, with whom Pickle will work. She’ll also act as an ambassador for West Hollywood by appearing at different city events and hosting an annual event of her own about drag history.
What should I know about Pickle? She’s from Los Angeles and has been doing drag professionally for eight years. Her long list of accomplishments includes running the L.A. chapter of Drag Story Hour. Pickle is also a masterful storyteller. (Back in LAist’s Unheard LA days, she shared her personal stories with us). And in 2019, the L.A. city council gave her a certificate of recognition for her service to the community.
When does she start? On July 1, Pickle will officially begin her two-year term as Drag Laureate. Her debut in this role will be at her installation event at West Hollywood Park on July 16.
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.