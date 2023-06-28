West Hollywood Picks An Inaugural Drag Laureate

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Topline:

The city of West Hollywood has found its first-ever Drag Laureate in Pickle. The role is believed to be only the second of its kind in the U.S.

What’s a Drag Laureate? The position is somewhat similar to a poet laureate, except this is about recognizing and amplifying drag culture. The only other known Drag Laureate is in San Francisco, with whom Pickle will work. She’ll also act as an ambassador for West Hollywood by appearing at different city events and hosting an annual event of her own about drag history.

What should I know about Pickle? She’s from Los Angeles and has been doing drag professionally for eight years. Her long list of accomplishments includes running the L.A. chapter of Drag Story Hour. Pickle is also a masterful storyteller. (Back in LAist’s Unheard LA days, she shared her personal stories with us ). And in 2019, the L.A. city council gave her a certificate of recognition for her service to the community.

When does she start? On July 1, Pickle will officially begin her two-year term as Drag Laureate. Her debut in this role will be at her installation event at West Hollywood Park on July 16.