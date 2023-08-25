The Decades-Long History Of Cook’s Corner (And Other Headlines)

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Cook’s Corner, a neighborhood bar in the Trabuco Canyon community in southern Orange County, was rocked by tragedy on Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire , killing at least three people and injuring six others. My colleague Caitlin Hernàndez took a step back to write about the history of the beloved hangout , which goes back to at least 1926.



Deep community ties

Owned by the Cook family, its first known use was as a converted beekeeper’s cabin. As the decades went on, the clientele went from dusty miners to die-hard bikers and families with kids. When you enter, a sign greets you that says, “Cold beer. Good food. Children welcome.”

As the community deals with the aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting, the endurance and impact of Cook’s Corner’s decades-long business is reflected in a message on its website:

“We’ve experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters,” its website says. “We’ve gotten through all of them and came out stronger.”

Read more about its history here .

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

More than 20 firefighters lost their homes while fighting wildfires in Maui. Now firefighters in Los Angeles are reaching out to help by donating recreational vehicles to displaced firefighters and their families on the island.

are reaching out to help by to displaced firefighters and their families on the island. This Sunday will mark the second annual National Cinema Day . Some 3,000 participating theaters nationwide are offering $4 movie tickets for all formats and showtimes.

. Some 3,000 participating theaters nationwide are for all formats and showtimes. In L.A., queer sports clubs create a safe space to compete and serve as a place to find community.

create and serve as a place to find community. The weekend is almost here and it’s time to get those plans ready — see all the events happening in Los Angeles and SoCal.

is almost here and it’s time to get those plans ready — see all the in Los Angeles and SoCal. You’ve heard of a panaderia, but what about a “pawnaderia”? — Meet the owner of a South Gate bakery making Mexican pup-friendly pan dulce and treats for your dogs. (LA Taco)

A customer pays at Colossus in Long Beach. (Brian Feinzimer / for LAist)

This week felt like a whirlwind of all things and so I’m very glad that it’s finally Food Friday!

In today’s edition, associate food editor Gab Chabràn is taking a deep dive into tipping, fees and service charges .

He decided to take a closer look after we talked to the Reddit user who inspired a whole spreadsheet breaking down all the surcharges in Los Angeles.

Gab’s first stop is a neighborhood cafe to buy a bag of coffee beans — where he was prompted for a tip. And, he asked the question that I too would probably ask: Should I be tipping on this bag of coffee beans?

Is this normal? Is this legal? You’re going to have to read his story to get the full explainer.