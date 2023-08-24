At Least 3 People Shot And Killed At Trabuco Canyon Bar. Shooter Is Also Dead, Officials Say

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

At least four people were killed Wednesday when shooter opened fire at an Orange County bar popular with motorcyclists. Sheriff's officials said the shooter was among the dead.

What we know so far

Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting reportedly shortly after 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, an historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road.

Six people were transported to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, sheriff's officials said. Two of them were in critical condition as of Wednesday night.

Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said deputies responded to 911 calls at 7:04 p.m. Two minutes later, he said the deputies arrived, and two minutes after that, confronted the shooter. At that point, Hallock said multiple deputy-involved shootings occurred.

Hallock did not release the identity of the shooter or a possible motive, but said his office was investigating reports that he was a former member of law enforcement.

Hallock said authorities would be interviewing dozens of witnesses and processing the crime scene overnight.

State Sen. Dave Min, who represents that area, said in a statement that he was “devastated by news of yet another mass shooting tonight,” particularly in Orange County. Supervisor Katrina Foley also said she was "heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard.”

Authorities plan to release more information during a briefing at 11 p.m.



#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

Map

How we're reporting on this

