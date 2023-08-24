At Least 3 People Shot And Killed At Trabuco Canyon Bar. Shooter Is Also Dead, Officials Say
This story will be updated. Check back for details.
At least four people were killed Wednesday when shooter opened fire at an Orange County bar popular with motorcyclists. Sheriff's officials said the shooter was among the dead.
What we know so far
- Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting reportedly shortly after 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner, an historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon at 19152 Santiago Canyon Road.
- Six people were transported to the hospital, five of them with gunshot wounds, sheriff's officials said. Two of them were in critical condition as of Wednesday night.
- Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said deputies responded to 911 calls at 7:04 p.m. Two minutes later, he said the deputies arrived, and two minutes after that, confronted the shooter. At that point, Hallock said multiple deputy-involved shootings occurred.
- Hallock did not release the identity of the shooter or a possible motive, but said his office was investigating reports that he was a former member of law enforcement.
- Hallock said authorities would be interviewing dozens of witnesses and processing the crime scene overnight.
- State Sen. Dave Min, who represents that area, said in a statement that he was “devastated by news of yet another mass shooting tonight,” particularly in Orange County. Supervisor Katrina Foley also said she was "heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard.”
- Authorities plan to release more information during a briefing at 11 p.m.
#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023
Map
Resources for dealing with trauma
-
Trauma resources for adults and employers:
-
- Coping in the Aftermath of a Shooting (American Counseling Association)
- Supporting Employees in Coping with Community Violence (Employee Assistance for Education – EASE)
- Trauma and Disaster Mental Health (American Counseling Association)
-
How to help children make sense of the news:
-
- What To Say To Kids When The News Is Scary (NPR)
- Parent Guidelines For Helping Youth After The Recent Shooting (The National Child Traumatic Stress Network – English/Spanish)
- Talking to Children About Violence: Tips For Parents And Teachers (National Association of School Psychologists)
- Helping Children Cope With Frightening News (Child Mind Institute)
- Teaching in the Wake of Violence (Facing History and Ourselves)
- An example of a calming technique to help kids with stressful situations (Coping Skills For Kids)
- Younger kids may not yet have the language to express their feelings. Here's a helpful list of words for emotions. (University of California, Santa Barbara)
Resources for anyone in crisis
-
If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or visit the 988 website for online chat.
-
For more help:
-
- Find 5 Action Steps for helping someone who may be suicidal, from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
- Six questions to ask to help assess the severity of someone's suicide risk, from the Columbia Lighthouse Project.
- To prevent a future crisis, here's how to help someone make a safety plan.
- Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s 24/7 Help Line (Spanish available): 800-854-7771.
- East Los Angeles Women’s Center 24/7 crisis hotline (Spanish available): 800-585-6231.
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 for 24/7 crisis counseling.
How we're reporting on this
This is a developing story. We fact check everything and rely only on information from credible sources (think fire, police, government officials and reporters on the ground). Sometimes, however, we make mistakes and/or initial reports turn out to be wrong. In all cases, we strive to bring you the most accurate information in real time and will update this story as new information becomes available.
-
