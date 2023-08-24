Shooting In Trabuco Canyon, Tropical Storm Aftermath, And More Headlines

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Developing story: Last night multiple people were shot at historic biker bar Cook's Corner in Orange County. At least four people have died, including the shooter, and six more people were taken to the hospital, according to sheriff's officials. We will provide live coverage throughout the day on LAist 89.3. You can also follow our main story at the link below:



Digging out from Hilary

The lasting impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary continue in the desert regions of Southern California. While the city of Palm Springs avoided the worst impacts, it was a different world just a few miles away in Cathedral City.

Mudflows were as high as 6 feet at the peak of the storm

46 people had to be rescued, many from homes inundated with several feet of mud

Throughout the storm, my colleague Erin Stone was out talking to Palm Springs locals to listen to their experiences weathering the worst storm they've ever had pass through.

One of the people she talked to is Mark Chamvers of Cathedral City. Living on a major road that saw some of the highest mudflows, Chamvers said he heard rushing water through the night. But throughout it all, he stayed positive.

“I'm from back East where the mud is, so I'm used to the mud, but this is a different kind of mud,” he said with a chuckle. “But we'll make it. Just a couple of days of discomfort, but, you know, life goes on.”

Read the rest of the story here .

How To LA

The L.A. City Council on Wednesday voted to approve a police contract that increases spending on officer pay by $1 billion over the next four years. Mayor Karen Bass said she sought the package of raises and bonuses to better recruit and retain officers.

that by $1 billion over the next four years. Mayor Karen Bass said she sought the package of raises and bonuses to better recruit and retain officers. In an update sent to members late Tuesday night, the Writers Guild of America accused the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers of trying to get the guild to “cave” after a recent negotiations meeting.

Producers of trying to after a recent negotiations meeting. A brand new exhibit at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown L.A. explores the history of the Olympic Auditorium , the famed boxing, wrestling and roller derby palace.

at La Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown L.A. explores the , the famed boxing, wrestling and roller derby palace. Few facilities in the U.S. screen for Chagas, a parasite-borne illness that can cause long-term health problems . Advocates say that with greater awareness, many healthcare providers could conduct initial screenings for the disease, which if not caught early can be hard to detect.

that can . Advocates say that with greater awareness, many healthcare providers could conduct initial screenings for the disease, which if not caught early can be hard to detect. Joshua Trees are rare and native to our region, but in recent years they've become more susceptible to wildfire .

Rain Or Shine, We Attended KCON

Thousands of Korean culture fans attended KCON LA at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (Aaricka Washington / LAist)

If there’s anything I’ve learned about fandoms, it’s that nothing can stop them from seeing their favorite musician perform. As a big fan of emo legends My Chemical Romance and the lengths I went to in order to see them after their hiatus, I know the feeling.

So it’s no surprise that despite forecasts of Tropical Storm Hilary headed into SoCal, thousands of people descended on downtown L.A. to attend KCON , billed as the largest fan celebration of Korean culture and music in the world.

This was Aaricka Washington’s and the How to LA team’s first time attending this convention and, like her, I have a deep appreciation of Korean culture: the food, the skin care, the music and the K-dramas. She shares the lessons she learned from attending the convention (in the process giving me a bit of FOMO). You can read all about it, but for the full experience of going to KCON listen to the How to LA podcast – the team even got an interview with Elemental director Peter Sohn.