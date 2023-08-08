One LA Theater’s ‘Silver Lining' (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Though the first meeting in months between the Writers Guild of America and the major studios and streaming companies did not go well last Friday, there’s still some joy to be had for actors and writers on strike. Their contract doesn’t prevent them from performing live.



Solidarity and community in live performances

The Lyric Hyperion Theater and Cafe in Silverlake is a classic cabaret style theater that has been around for decades. Sean Casey took it over with his wife at the beginning of the year and they are able to provide not only a gathering space — and a latte — for those in creative industries that are struggling right now, they are also able to provide opportunities for people to write and perform live.

“Having lived through the last strike, the smallest, thinnest silver lining is that there was a flourishing of creativity in live shows while everybody was frustrated not being able to be part of TV and, and movies,” Casey said. “So please keep an eye open for some of the shows and lineups that you see happening.”

While this space gives actors and writers the ability to practice and hone their craft, there are still so many businesses that are struggling to make ends meet. One of those businesses provided two major atomic weapon props for the recent blockbuster Oppenheimer, which recently hit $550 million globally in the box office. Pam and Jim Elyea, who own the prophouse History For Hire, said they’ve had to cut staff because of the “financially debilitating” strike.

“Just because there's a strike doesn't mean I don't have to pay the city for the water, for the power, for the gas, for the taxes,” said Pam Elyea.

My colleagues Brian De Los Santos and Victoria Alejandro spoke with Casey, Elyea and other people who've been impacted by the strike. You can listen on the latest How To LA podcast episode .

ICYMI: At LAist, we’ve been speaking to people in various industries who have been financially impacted by the strike.



Caitlin Hernández spoke with LAist readers who responded to our call-out about how the strike has impacted their lives.

Robert Garrova spoke with industry businesses about how the strike has halted their work and caused them to make changes.

Victoria Alejandro spoke in-depth with the History For Hire owners about how they’re being affected by the Hollywood strike.

Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

Today, thousands of Los Angeles city workers — from trash collectors to airport custodians to lifeguards — will be on the picket lines. Here’s how this 24-hour strike might impact your day.

Here’s how this 24-hour strike might impact your day. A federal lawsuit against L.A. County over how it has addressed homelessness will now head to trial after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a petition to end it. My colleague Nick Gerda has more on this new development.

against L.A. County over how it has addressed homelessness will now head to trial after the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a petition to end it. My colleague Nick Gerda has more on this new development. CalFire has identified three people who were killed when two helicopters clashed in midair as they were responding to a fire in Cabazon in Riverside County. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the reason behind the collision.

in Riverside County. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the reason behind the collision. It’s Taco Tuesday, friends, and I will ALWAYS take recs for the best tacos in LA. If you’re like me and you’re craving some tacos read L.A. Taco’s picks from Long Beach to Azusa.

friends, and I will ALWAYS take recs for the best tacos in LA. If you’re like me and you’re craving some tacos read from Long Beach to Azusa. Babies in the U.S. will soon be eligible to receive a therapeutic shot that will prevent them from contacting RSV, a respiratory virus that can cause a severe lung disease. NPR’s Pien Huang has more on the worries behind the high price tag and the other challenges ahead.

that can cause a severe lung disease. NPR’s Pien Huang has more on the worries behind the high price tag and the other challenges ahead. Figuring out how many California State University employees have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse is not an easy task. Why not? CSU lacks sufficient data, according to multiple reports.

"Hank the Tank" Captured

A large black bear known as 64F was captured by state authorities in the area around Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Friday after being responsible for at least 21 home break-ins. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

Northern California bears may be trying to get some justice after the Goldilocks incident.

On Friday, wildlife biologists captured “Hank the Tank”, a large black bear who had been breaking into people’s homes in the town of South Lake Tahoe. NPR’s Emily Olson has more details on the capture and a surprise development. It turns out that the main culprit was actually female and there were more than one bear involved — she had three cubs in tow that helped her trespass human homes.

But not all residents blame the bears. Make sure you secure your garbage, folks!