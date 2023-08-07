3 People Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collided Midair Near Cabazon

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Two helicopters responding to a fire in Cabazon in Riverside County collided Sunday evening. While one helicopter was able to land safely, the other crashed, killing the three people on board.



What we know

CalFire Southern California region Chief David Fulcher told reporters at Monday's news conference that the helicopters were responding to a wildland fire that had spread from a structure. The crash happened after 6 p.m. and caused a four-acre wildfire, which has been extinguished.

Watch the news conference:

Media Briefing - Helicopter Crash in Cabazon, CA https://t.co/J7ngV1TK1L — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 7, 2023

CalFire officials react

The names of those killed were not immediately released. But Fulcher did identify them as a CalFire division chief, a CalFire captain and a contract pilot.

"I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and coworkers of the personnel. This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community, the CalFire and Riverside county fire department."

What's next

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.