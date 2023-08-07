3 People Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collided Midair Near Cabazon
Two helicopters responding to a fire in Cabazon in Riverside County collided Sunday evening. While one helicopter was able to land safely, the other crashed, killing the three people on board.
What we know
CalFire Southern California region Chief David Fulcher told reporters at Monday's news conference that the helicopters were responding to a wildland fire that had spread from a structure. The crash happened after 6 p.m. and caused a four-acre wildfire, which has been extinguished.
Watch the news conference:
Media Briefing - Helicopter Crash in Cabazon, CA https://t.co/J7ngV1TK1L— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 7, 2023
CalFire officials react
The names of those killed were not immediately released. But Fulcher did identify them as a CalFire division chief, a CalFire captain and a contract pilot.
"I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and coworkers of the personnel. This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community, the CalFire and Riverside county fire department."
What's next
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.
-
The National Weather Service is prototyping a new extreme heat scale to better convey the dangers of extreme heat in a changing climate.
-
Toxic Algae Is Likely Sickening California's Sea Life. Here's What It Takes To Save A Poisoned Sea LionMarine mammal treatment centers are overwhelmed by sick sea lions, likely due to a toxic algal bloom off of the Southern California coast.
-
The Titanic director made 33 dives to the shipwreck and visited ocean depths in a submersible he built himself. He compares OceanGate to the Titanic, in that both ignored safety warnings.
-
Recent attacks by people who professed white nationalist and neo-Nazi sympathies but are not white themselves have raised a question: Why are some people of color drawn to white supremacist ideology? The answer is complicated.
-
The last time one of the animals was seen in California was in 2008, and prior to that the most recent sighting occurred in 1922.
-
Meet P-113, P-114, and P-115! These mountain lion kittens are just a few weeks old.