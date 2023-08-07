Support for LAist comes from
News

3 People Killed After Firefighting Helicopters Collided Midair Near Cabazon

By  Gillian Morán Pérez  and Julia Paskin
Published Aug 7, 2023 7:57 AM
Two men with bald heads, one with light skin tone and the other with dark skin tone, are in uniform with black bands over their badges. They appear in a fire station with hoses and other equipment visible behind them. The man with dark-tone skin is speaking at a lectern with a CalFire logo.
CalFire officials address the media early Monday about the fatal helicopter crash near Cabazon Sunday night.
(Courtesy CalFire via livestream of briefing)
IN THIS ARTICLE

Two helicopters responding to a fire in Cabazon in Riverside County collided Sunday evening. While one helicopter was able to land safely, the other crashed, killing the three people on board.

What we know

CalFire Southern California region Chief David Fulcher told reporters at Monday's news conference that the helicopters were responding to a wildland fire that had spread from a structure. The crash happened after 6 p.m. and caused a four-acre wildfire, which has been extinguished.

Watch the news conference:

CalFire officials react

The names of those killed were not immediately released. But Fulcher did identify them as a CalFire division chief, a CalFire captain and a contract pilot.

"I would like to express our deepest sympathies and sorrow to the family and coworkers of the personnel. This was a tragic loss for the community, the fire service community, the CalFire and Riverside county fire department."

What's next

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

