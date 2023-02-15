Support for LAist comes from
Photo Essay: The Valentine's Day Hustle For LA's Street Vendors

By  Brian De Los Santos  and Samanta Helou Hernandez
Published Feb 15, 2023 5:30 AM
Two Latina women, an older mother and her daughter, and a child smile out from behind dozens of flower arrangements, mostly of roses.
Claudia Maldonado sells flowers alongside her daughter and mother on Vermont and 3rd Street in Koreatown.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Valentine's Day is all about the romance and amistad for some. The cuddles. The flowers. The fancy dinners. For others, this day is a hustle.

For a lot of street vendors in Los Angeles, Valentine's Day is the biggest day of the year — followed closely by Mother's Day, naturally. From Lincoln Heights to Koreatown to Santa Monica, people are out sellings flowers, balloons, teddy bears and all sorts of other goodies the color of red, white and pink.

Side by side images of flowers -- in one a man is carrying several bundles of roses wrapped in paper and, in the other, arrangements wrapped in cellophane sit on a shelf
The Valentine's Day hustle for flower vendors sometimes entails re-upping on supplies. Here, Jose Juarez, who runs a flower stand in Mid-City with his family, unloads fresh roses his wife bought at the L.A. Flower Market.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

A seasonal but serious business

Two sisters, Cathy and Elvia, and their cousin, Edna, are out at a gas station on Venice and La Brea selling roses with baby's breath as well as bunches of bouquets of lilies, red gerbera daisies and gladiolas, bunched up with eucalyptus. The trio started doing this at the beginning of the pandemic, three years ago. "It was better than doing nothing, bored at home," Edna says.

Cathy, a freelance florist, says she loves working with her hands and doing this twice or three times a year makes sense for her.

Three Latina women stand behind pink and white tulips and roses in clear glass vases
Two sisters, Cathy and Elvia (center and right), and their cousin Edna (left) sell flower arrangements at their stand on Venice and La Brea.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

They start their day at 5 a.m. to hunt at the L.A. Flower Market and bring their fresh goods to Mid City. Once they set up shop here, they begin to assemble the arrangements so the flowers bloom at the right time. Elvia coordinates a schedule so they have enough people to create the bouquets and greet customers.

flower-vendors-valentines
Cathy gets creative at her flower stand by dipping roses in red glitter.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

"We do everything by hand, " Cathy says. "You could actually go to the farmer's market and purchase pre-packaged bouquets already. We don't do that. We actually freestyle all of the arrangements ourselves."

They sell outside the gas station they grew up coming to during their childhood years. This is their neighborhood. When asked about their prices, Elvia responds: "We try to keep it affordable for the community we're in."

As their business has grown over the years, they launched an Instagram page named "Marigold Arrangements" — an ode to their Oaxacan culture, which often uses xempasuchil for their traditional arrangements.

A bundle of red flowers tied with red string lies across a table with a red tablecloth
For a lot of flower vendors in Los Angeles, Valentine's Day is the busiest of the year.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A Latina woman in a bucket hat and braids arranges flowers
Edna creates a bouquet at her cousin's flower stand on Venice and La Brea.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
Images side by side of a bouquet of flowers and reels of pink ribbon
Flower vendors need to factor in the cost of materials like ribbon and and wrapping paper for the bouquets.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

Selling all year round

Over in Koreatown, Lilia Lopez set up shop in a busy pedestrian corridor: Vermont and 3rd Street. She's been a street vendor at this corner for over 26 years — a legit pro. When she's not selling flowers or teddy bears, she's selling clothes, bags, anything to make ends meet, she says. Lilia mentions that she has three city permits to sell at this corner.

An older Latina woman with wavy hair and a black puffy jacket looks sideways at the camera holding a bouquet of roses with baby's breath
Lilia Lopez sells flowers, stuffed animals, and other Valentine's Day gifts at her stand on Vermnot and 3rd Street in Koreatown.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
a row of pop up tents with tables underneath covered in flowers and teddy bears
Lilia Lopez sells flowers, stuffed animals, and other Valentine's Day gifts at her stand on Vermnot and 3rd Street in Koreatown.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

She also echoes what many vendors say: Valentine's Day and Mother's Day are the most lucrative. Lilia has to take into account the cost materials — boxes, ribbons, cards — to make her creations, which always goes up this time of year. Still, she says she turns a profit.

"No tengo el montón de dinero. No hago mucho dinero. Pero sí, puedo pagar mis biles, puedo pagar mi carro, puedo pagar mi cositas que necesito," she tells us. "Pero ya con el San Valentin o el día de las madres, ya puedo ahorrar un poquitito para algo que necesita es la única manera."

I don't have a lot of money. I don't make a lot of money, but yes I can pay my bills, pay my car and pay for my necessities. Now with Valentine's or Mother's Day I can save a bit for whatever I might need.
— Lilia Lopez, street vendor

There are street vendors right next to her selling similar items, but she's more of a mainstay here. As we hung out with her, at least one person knew her by her name and she asked about his baby girl. "Ahí te cuidas, mijo," she says as they waved goodbye.

To hear more about a very busy day in the life of an L.A. flower vendor, listen to the How to LA podcast here.

a man in a truck drives by with a dozen roses visible in the cab
A customer on Venice Blvd with her bouquets.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
In side by side images, people recieve bouquets of flowers
Customers at Jose Juarez and Sandra Rivera's flower stand on Venice Blvd.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)
A family, a man and woman and daughter stand in front of their flower stand
Sandra Rivera, Jose Juarez, and their daughter Tanya set up a stand on Venice Blvd. in Mid-City where they've vended for nearly 25 years. Neighbors who know them stop by to say hello and buy flower arrangements.
(Samanta Helou Hernandez
/
LAist)

Additional reporting by producer Evan Jacoby.

