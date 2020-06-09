Samanta Helou HernandezContributor | (she/her)
Samanta Helou Hernandez is a multimedia journalist and photographer covering culture, identity, and social issues. She's published with Playboy, PRI "The World," and Eater, among others. Her work has been exhibited at The International Center of Photography in New York City and The Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles. @samanta_helou
Stories by Samanta Helou Hernandez
-
NewsThis is what it looks like when thousands of people demonstrate in front of the L.A. Mayor's house, demanding systemic change.