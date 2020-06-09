Support for LAist comes from
Samanta Helou Hernandez

Contributor | (she/her)

Samanta Helou Hernandez is a multimedia journalist and photographer covering culture, identity, and social issues. She's published with Playboy, PRI "The World," and Eater, among others. Her work has been exhibited at The International Center of Photography in New York City and The Mexican Consulate of Los Angeles. @samanta_helou

Stories by Samanta Helou Hernandez

