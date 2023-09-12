In Support Of Sorry Not Sorry (And Other Headlines)

In these challenging times, the need for reliable local reporting has never been greater. Put a value on the impact of our year-round coverage. Help us continue to highlight LA stories, hold the powerful accountable, and amplify community voices. Your support keeps our reporting free for all to use. Stand with us today.

“Sorry Not Sorry” isn’t just a phrase. In West Los Angeles, it’s a place where people gather to have a good time. It’s described on its website as a “playful rose-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant.”



Trouble at Sorry Not Sorry

It’s also a place in need.

A string of harsh events has been plaguing the LGBTQ+-friendly West L.A. spot, including an instance where cars of the establishment’s employees were set on fire.

Our Caitlin Hernández looked into the happenings at Sorry Not Sorry and details how members of the queer community have stepped up in support, as well as how you can help. Check out the rest of their story here .

How To LA

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)

Wait... one more thing

Airport security before terror struck

Travelers pass through security screening at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Nov. 29, 2020. (David Ryder / Getty Images)

I remember where I was on Sept. 11, 2001, like millions of others around the world. I can recall where I was sitting, what I was saying, what I ate that morning, all of it. I remember the words my future wife said to me as we watched the second plane hit one of the towers on live TV.

“We’re under attack.”

This was mere days after being in New York as news interns. That’s where we met. And one thing I remember is that we had to go back after the internship was over… and that’s when we experienced what was then a new world order of travel security.

I’m of a certain age, so I’m old enough to remember what airport security was like before 9/11. You could keep your shoes on. You could show up at a much closer time to your flight. NPR’s David Schaper recalls the changing face of security in the 22 years that have passed since the towers fell. It’s eye-opening, and still somewhat frightening that there’s still more work to be done.