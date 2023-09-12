In Support Of Sorry Not Sorry (And Other Headlines)
“Sorry Not Sorry” isn’t just a phrase. In West Los Angeles, it’s a place where people gather to have a good time. It’s described on its website as a “playful rose-wine and cocktail-forward beer garden and restaurant.”
Trouble at Sorry Not Sorry
It’s also a place in need.
A string of harsh events has been plaguing the LGBTQ+-friendly West L.A. spot, including an instance where cars of the establishment’s employees were set on fire.
-
Our Caitlin Hernández looked into the happenings at Sorry Not Sorry and details how members of the queer community have stepped up in support, as well as how you can help. Check out the rest of their story here.
More news
-
- LAist's Yusra Farzan recounts how the tragic events of 9/11 set her on her path to journalism.
- Disney and Spectrum have ended their dispute, which means channels such as ESPN and ABC returned to Spectrum programming — magically — in time for the season debut of Monday Night Football, where the new-look New York Jets took on the Buffalo Bills. The speedy timeline of this pact did not escape the notice of the internet, especially in the presence of the dual Hollywood strikes.
- An epic auction of sci-fi props features the “Red Leader” X-wing from Star Wars and the tricorder from Star Trek. Check it out, you must.
- Speaking of deals, a last-minute agreement between the fast food workers and labor groups could mean higher minimum wage for the workers and the elimination of a ballot measure for 2024.
- A new round of COVID-19 vaccines has been approved by the FDA as cases are trending back up.
- The answers for how to treat and diagnose long COVID are, unfortunately, still elusive for not only patients, but also clinicians.
- There’s a lot of legislation on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Here’s a rundown of items he could sign into law.
Wait... one more thing
Airport security before terror struck
I remember where I was on Sept. 11, 2001, like millions of others around the world. I can recall where I was sitting, what I was saying, what I ate that morning, all of it. I remember the words my future wife said to me as we watched the second plane hit one of the towers on live TV.
“We’re under attack.”
This was mere days after being in New York as news interns. That’s where we met. And one thing I remember is that we had to go back after the internship was over… and that’s when we experienced what was then a new world order of travel security.
I’m of a certain age, so I’m old enough to remember what airport security was like before 9/11. You could keep your shoes on. You could show up at a much closer time to your flight. NPR’s David Schaper recalls the changing face of security in the 22 years that have passed since the towers fell. It’s eye-opening, and still somewhat frightening that there’s still more work to be done.
-
