How To LA: Hundreds Marched Against Anti-LGBTQ Legislation in LA

If you were anywhere near West Hollywood yesterday, you probably saw hundreds of people in vibrant, elaborate drag marching. Why were they protesting?



Drag March L.A.

In case you missed it, Drag March L.A. organized a protest against the record number of anti-LGBTQ legislation that has been sprouting up all throughout the country. And even though California is known to be a liberal state, there are some lawmakers in conservative pockets that have pushed for anti-LGBTQ laws.

My colleague Caitlin Hernández talked to several protesters who attended the Drag March about why this event was special to them. Read more why the organizers chose Easter for the day of the march and how you can get involved in supporting LGBTQ people.

Tonight, InnerCity Struggle’s staff members and volunteers are making house calls and knocking on doors in Boyle Heights, East L.A., El Sereno and Lincoln Heights to ensure that renters know their rights. Want to help out? Sign up today by 4 p.m.

in Boyle Heights, East L.A., El Sereno and Lincoln Heights to ensure that know their rights. Want to help out? today by 4 p.m. On Friday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass proclaimed her support for al fresco dining . What’s next? She said she’s calling for city agencies to make the approval process easier.

her support for . What’s next? She said she’s calling for city agencies to make the approval process easier. L.A. County health officials released a gun violence prevention plan in order to further restrict gun violence. My colleague Jackie Fortiér has more on why this matters now.

a gun violence prevention plan in order to further My colleague Jackie Fortiér has more on why this matters now. It’s spring and the wildflowers are blooming all around. My colleague Jill Replogle has more about this year’s “ constant bloom" and why it’s not a super bloom.

are blooming all around. My colleague Jill Replogle has more about this year’s “ and why it’s not a super bloom. The classical music at the Westlake/MacArthur station is getting turned down . This comes after concerned riders complained about how harmful the volume could be to people’s ears.

at the Westlake/MacArthur station is getting . This comes after concerned riders complained about how harmful the volume could be to people’s ears. A lawsuit settlement has the city of L.A., LAPD, the police union, certain police officers and the press all in legal chaos all pertaining to officers’ photos. My colleague Daniel Martinez has more on what happened.

has the city of L.A., LAPD, the police union, certain police officers and the press all in all pertaining to officers’ photos. My colleague Daniel Martinez has more on what happened. Federal judges issued opposing decisions Friday night that could affect nationwide access to an abortion medication called mifepristone. NPR’s Sarah McCammon has more information on the nationwide implications.

decisions Friday night that could affect nationwide access to an called mifepristone. NPR’s Sarah McCammon has more information on the nationwide implications. There’s a new batch of things to do this week in Southern California. Check out Christine Ziemba’s list here .

Aurora Sexton attends the Los Angeles Drag March in West Hollywood, protesting against Anti-Drag and Anti-LGBTQA+ legislation in the United States. (Ashley Balderrama / LAist)

THREE — Mark your calendars on April 8, 2024, friends. It’s time for a solar eclipse.

TWO — The L.A. Lakers advance to the NBA Play-In Tournament

Angelenos LOVE to see the Lakers win. LeBron James and the Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz on Sunday, claiming the No. 7 seed. Their next game will be on Tuesday where they will play the Minnesota Timberwolves — the No. 8 seed in the Play-In Tournament. The winner will face No. 2-seeded Memphis in Round 1 of the playoffs.

