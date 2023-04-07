LA County Health Leaders Call For More Gun Restrictions And Broader School Safety

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

In response to mass shootings, Los Angeles County health leaders warned that gun violence restraining orders are “drastically underutilized.” The leaders released a gun violence prevention plan that calls for:



Comprehensive school safety

Culturally competent healing services

Increased gun safety legislation both locally and nationally

Why it matters

According to provisional data, in 2021 there were 625 firearm homicides in Los Angeles County. That’s a 64% increase from the 380 reported in 2019. In 2022, there were 466 firearm homicides, a slight decrease. The firearm homicide rate for Black Angelenos is more than three times that of the county overall, according to L.A. County’s Office of Violence Prevention.

Why now

Red flag laws, such as gun violence restraining orders, received a renewed push after a mass shooting at an elementary school last year in Uvalde, Texas, which left 19 students and two teachers dead. In January, 11 people died in a mass shooting at a dance studio on Lunar New Year in Monterey Park in L.A. County.

The backstory

The six-year-old California statute was among the country’s first “red flag” laws. Gun violence restraining orders prohibit gun ownership or purchases by individuals subject to a court order for up to 5 years. The law allows eligible people to petition a court for a gun violence restraining order for someone they believe poses a danger to themselves or others.

Go deeper: Inside The Team Pioneering California’s Red Flag Laws