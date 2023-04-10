Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 10 - 13

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Learn the story of Nat "Sweetwater" Clifton — the first Black man to sign an NBA contract. Watch veteran rockers X play live. Attend a Live Read of the cult classic Jennifer’s Body.



Events

Monday, April 10; 7 p.m.

Reel To Reel: Sweetwater

Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The museum presents a screening of the new feature film about the first Black man to sign an NBA contract. The night also features a panel discussion with cast members Everett Osborne, Jeremy Piven and Emmaline; Verdine White (soundtrack); Neal Pogue (producer); John Burk (producer); Martin Guigui (writer/director), plus a performance by Gary Clark Jr.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Monday, April 10; 7:30 p.m.

Mermaid Comedy Hour

The Improv - Lab

8162 Melrose Ave., Beverly Grove

The monthly woman-centric comedy show from producers and hosts Valerie Tosi, Joleen Lunzer and Kari Assad returns this week with stand-up from Caitlin Peluffo, Laura Peek, Aisha Alfa, Allie Pearse, Jasmyn Carter and Jenn Sterger. This is a 21+ show.

COST: $12+ two-item minimum; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 11 - Wednesday, April 12; 7 p.m.

X

Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

L.A.’s veteran punk rockers — Exene Cervenka, John Doe, Billy Zoom, and DJ Bonebrake — play two all-ages shows. Rockabilly musician James Intveld opens both nights.

COST: $35; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 11; 6 - 9 p.m.

From Photograph to Screen: Robin Coste Lewis, Julie Mehretu, and Michael Govan

LACMA, Resnick Pavilion

5905 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum presents the West Coast premiere of writer and artist Robin Coste Lewis’ film Intimacy, which combines text and images from her photobook To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness. Artist Julie Mehretu and LACMA CEO and Wallis Annenberg Director Michael Govan join Lewis after the screening to discuss Intimacy. Lewis' book signing takes place from 6 to 7 p.m. with the screening taking place next door at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures at 7:30 p.m.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 11; 6 p.m.

An Evening with Jane Fonda: A Lifetime of Activism

Virtual

The California Endowment hosts a live discussion with actor and activist Jane Fonda, who shares stories and lessons learned from a lifetime of political and social activism. Fonda discusses her commitment and philosophy behind her allyship and intersectionality and the latest news from Fire Drill Fridays, a national movement to protest government inaction on climate change she started with Greenpeace USA in 2019.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 11; 7:30 p.m.

Jennifer's Body Live Read

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills

Join Film Independent for its popular Live Read series featuring a table read of the 2009 cult classic Jennifer’s Body, which stars Megan Fox as a possessed high schooler. The horror comedy’s original director Karyn Kusama returns to direct a surprise cast.

COST: $25 -$35; MORE INFO

Joanna Glushak and the National Tour Cast of "1776," which plays at the Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre from April 11 to May 7. (Joan Marcus)

Tuesday, April 11 - Sunday, May 7

1776

Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The touring production of 1776 — focusing on the era leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence — breathes new life into the 1969 musical. A multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors now portrays the country's founders. 1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, a book by Peter Stone, and is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 13 - Sunday, April 16

2023 TCM Classic Film Festival

Several Hollywood venues

The 14th annual TCM Classic Film Festival opens with the world premiere of the 4K restoration of the western Rio Bravo (1959), with star Angie Dickinson in attendance. She and TCM host Ben Mankiewicz will chat about the film ahead of the screening. Other highlights include a Warner Night at the Movies experience with trailers, cartoons and short subjects, followed by the studio’s new restoration of The Strawberry Blonde (1941). Poolside screenings include Beach Party (1963), A Mighty Wind (2003) and Hairspray (1988).

COST: Individual tickets start at $20, passes available; MORE INFO

An LAist livestreamed event, "To Live and Rent in LA - A Live AMA" takes place on Thursday, April 13. (Alborz Kamalizad and LAist Design)

Thursday, April 13; 7 - 8 p.m.

To Live and Rent in LA - A Live AMA

Livestream

L.A. County’s COVID-19 tenant protections expired on March 31 after three years in effect. Renters have many questions about what that means, and this LAist event helps clear some of the confusion. The AMA features housing reporter David Wagner (he/him) and community engagement reporter Julia Barajas (she/her), along with Jonathan Jager (he/him), staff attorney at Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and Javier Beltran (he/him), deputy director, Housing Rights Center.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 13 - Sunday, April 30

The Hollywood Ten at 75

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The museum presents a series that showcases key films made by and about members of the Hollywood 10 and their blacklisted friends and colleagues. The 10 writers and directors were blacklisted by the industry because they refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and were held in contempt of Congress in 1947. The series begins on April 13 with a screening of Tender Comrade and Sahara.

COST: $7 - $12; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Tiny Beautiful Things

Kathryn Hahn leads the Hulu Original limited series Tiny Beautiful Things, which debuted on Friday, April 7. The eight-episode series is based on Cheryl Strayed’s (Wild) bestselling book of the same name. Hahn plays a floundering writer who becomes a hot advice columnist while her own life is falling apart. The series also stars Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford, with guest stars Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler and Michaela Watkins. All episodes are now available.

Tuk Tuk and Chao Krung are celebrating Songkran (Thai New Year) this week. (Courtesy of Tuk Tuk)

Dine and Drink Deals

The Green Room speakeasy in Burbank unveils a whimsical “Through the Looking Glass” pop-up on Thursday, April 13. Drawing inspiration from Alice in Wonderland , enjoy The Mad Hatter welcome cocktail before interacting with various elements and characters from the story. Food and drink items include Down the Rabbit Hole, an ube crepe cake, and a Crazy Rich Cocktail with Dos Gabachos Mezcal. The experience is open Thursdays through Sundays from 6 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person.

Chao Krung Thai 's chef Amanda Maneesilasan offers a "Song Kran" Thai New Year's tasting menu on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. The five-course menu ($75) includes hoi nueng kati (an aromatic coconut soup with green mussels) and kaeng matsaman (bone-in chuck ribs slow-cooked in south Asia style curry paste). Sister restaurant Tuk Tuk Thai offers a three-course menu ($38) with dishes and desserts to bring good fortune in the new year.

’s chef Amanda Maneesilasan offers a “Song Kran” Thai New Year’s tasting menu on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. The five-course menu ($75) includes hoi nueng kati (an aromatic coconut soup with green mussels) and kaeng matsaman (bone-in chuck ribs slow-cooked in south Asia style curry paste). Sister restaurant offers a three-course menu ($38) with dishes and desserts to bring good fortune in the new year. If you really, really like garlic, the popular Japanese ramen shop, Ramen Nagi , offers The Garlic King ramen for a limited time (Monday, April 10 - Sunday, April 16) at its Westfield Century City and The Shops of Santa Anita in Arcadia locations. The Garlic King features the restaurant’s signature tonkotsu broth fused with the fragrant essence and heated garlic taste, topped with a roasted half head of garlic, crunchy garlic bits, and a line of garlic aioli drizzle, atop a garlicky ball of minced pork and chashu slices.

, offers The Garlic King ramen for a limited time (Monday, April 10 - Sunday, April 16) at its Westfield Century City and The Shops of Santa Anita in Arcadia locations. The Garlic King features the restaurant’s signature tonkotsu broth fused with the fragrant essence and heated garlic taste, topped with a roasted half head of garlic, crunchy garlic bits, and a line of garlic aioli drizzle, atop a garlicky ball of minced pork and chashu slices. Now that the weather is getting nicer, The Rooftop at The Wayfarer in downtown L.A. has launched a new all-day menu, including sambal Brussels sprouts with Persian cucumbers, peanuts and fragrant herbs; plant-based Bolognese with Beyond Meat, polenta and basil, served with grilled bread; and Scottish salmon with parsnip, English peas, Meyer lemon and white chocolate.

has launched a new all-day menu, including sambal Brussels sprouts with Persian cucumbers, peanuts and fragrant herbs; plant-based Bolognese with Beyond Meat, polenta and basil, served with grilled bread; and Scottish salmon with parsnip, English peas, Meyer lemon and white chocolate. Bombo , a new Mexican concept, takes over the former E.P. space at E.P. & L.P. in West Hollywood. Now open for dinner from Wednesdays through Sundays, the culinary program helmed by native Angeleno and Food Network Chopped champion Samantha Quintero. Menu items include a chile poblano croqueta, agave glazed octopus and grilled whole sea bass with coconut lime sauce.