How To LA: High School Seniors Face Their Toughest Decision

I’ll never forget the anxiety of waiting to receive college acceptance letters as a high school senior. The people who read my applications had my entire fate in their hands.



Decisions, decisions for high school seniors

Long story short, things didn’t work out as I had planned. But I ended up going to a school that became the best choice for me at the time.

It’s April and high school seniors in L.A. are now hearing back from all the schools they applied to. Time is ticking. They have until May 1 to choose what college to attend. It can be an excruciatingly nerve-wracking time.

My colleague Adolfo Guzman-Lopez spoke with some seniors in L.A. to talk about what may be the biggest decision they’ve made so far: choosing the best-fit college. Read his article to find out how some students have created their own spaces to chat about college, what adults should say to students and how to navigate the college-preparation process in total.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

It’s been like being a part of a live action Mario Kart game navigating street potholes after months of heavy rainfall. Here’s why it’s taking so long to get our streets fixed .

game navigating after months of heavy rainfall. Here’s why it’s taking so long to get our . In January, 35-year-old Oscar Leon Sanchez was shot and killed by LAPD officers. Sanchez’s death has revived demands for unarmed mental health responses to someone having a crisis.

for responses to someone having a crisis. Fire season for California might come later than expected due to our record-breaking wet weather these past few months. My colleague Jacob Margolis wrote about what we can expect when wildfires do show up.

for California might come later than expected due to our record-breaking wet weather these past few months. My colleague Jacob Margolis wrote about what we can expect when do show up. A drag march will take place this Easter Sunday to protest the increase of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation nationwide. The march will start in West Hollywood Park. My colleague Caitlin Hernández has more about why Easter Sunday was the designated day for the march.

will take place this Easter Sunday to protest the nationwide. The march will start in West Hollywood Park. My colleague Caitlin Hernández has more about why Easter Sunday was the designated day for the march. Sure you’ve heard of the Netflix show Love Is Blind , but have you heard of Love Isn’t Blind? Attend the monthly comedy dating game show at Townhouse Venice tonight. Do you believe in magic? Come out to David Carlo’s Modern Parlor Magic to be amazed at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel this weekend. The Natural History Museum’s First Fridays are back tonight. Explore Fandoms and Fantasy at the museum at Expo Park. Check out these cool events and more that are happening this weekend.

, but have you heard of Attend the monthly comedy dating at tonight. Do you believe in magic? Come out to David Carlo’s to be amazed at the this weekend. The Natural History Museum’s First Fridays are back tonight. Explore at the museum at Check out these and more that are happening this weekend. Long Beach City College’s jazz studies program is proving that the music genre hasn’t died since the pandemic. My colleague Jackie Orchard wrote more about the LBCC jazz program and how you can attend their next concert.

jazz studies program is proving that the music genre hasn’t died since the pandemic. My colleague Jackie Orchard wrote more about the and how you can attend their next concert. Flight turbulence in clear air is becoming more frequent as climate change continues to impact our world, and pilots can’t even see or detect when it will come. NPR’s Scott Neuman has more on how climate change could make future turbulence even worse.



Inside the personal life of Basquiat through art

Jean-Michel Basquiat. (Brad Branson / Jean-Michel Basquiat in L.A.)

I love giving weekend date night ideas for my readers. If you’re a fan of Basquiat and you have $35 to spare, I have a good one for you.

You might be familiar with Jean-Michel Basquiat as a New York City artist, but did you know he also worked in a Venice Beach studio? Have you ever seen his work from that studio?

Well, now you have a chance to see his art from both Venice and New York City in a new exhibit in downtown L.A. The new exhibit, Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure , allows Basquiat art lovers to take an intimate, immersive view into his personal life and the Black experience.

The exhibit was presented by his sisters Jeanine Heriveaux and Lisane Basquiat. There are more than 200 items — from paintings to multimedia.

Read my colleague Mike Roe’s article about Basquiat’s exhibit and make sure you go.