A Drag March Is Happening Easter Sunday To Protest Anti-LGBTQ+ Legislation

Topline:

Drag March L.A. will be happening this Easter (April 9) in West Hollywood. The local action is focused on protesting a “tidal wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the U.S.”

What are the details? The Los Angeles LGBT Center, along with more than 40 other organizations, will kick things off at 11 a.m. in West Hollywood Park . Anyone can join and you can RVSP online . The center is asking anyone to show up in their Sunday best, including in drag.

Why is this happening? More than 450 bills have been introduced nearly nationwide that target LGBTQ+ rights, according to the American Civil Liberties Union , from banning gender-affirming care to drag performances. The center says the march is a “nod to the origins of the LGBTQ+ movement, when the very first demonstrations started in opposition to moral policing and anti-crossdressing laws.”

Why on Easter Sunday? Oliver DelGado, a spokesperson, says they chose this date “after growing rhetoric supported by the Christofascist movement that LGBTQ+ people are ‘unsafe’ for families.” Faith groups, such as All Saints Los Angeles, are among the supporters.