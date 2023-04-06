Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 7 - 9

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Find out why love isn’t blind. Traverse John Fante’s Bunker Hill and downtown L.A. Watch Bugs Bunny’s Hare-o Theatre Easter Eggstravaganza on the big screen. Attend a celebration of ¡DAMAS! under the stars.



Events

Friday, April 7; 7:30 p.m.

Love Isn't Blind

Townhouse Venice

52 Windward Ave., Venice

The monthly comedy dating game show Love Isn’t Blind features four men competing for a date with one bachelorette — but the men can’t speak. Instead, host Allison Goldberg gets the guys (or others) to communicate differently, including calling their moms live on stage or having them write haikus. (They’re also looking for future contestants, and LGBTQIA+ shows are being developed, so all are welcome to apply.)

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Friday, April 7 - Sunday, June 4

David Carlo’s Modern Parlor Magic

Millennium Biltmore Hotel

506 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The immersive, intimate night of magic returns for the spring season at the hotel. The show is inspired by Victorian-era parlor shows and a found diary from 1895. Shows take place Fridays through Sundays with matinees available.

COST: Tickets start at $59; MORE INFO



Friday, April 7; 10 p.m.

Once Upon a Time in Los Angeles: An All Vinyl Dance Party

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr., Atwater Village

This 21+ dance party features DJ Alix Brown spinning tunes from the ’60s and ’70s, with a blend of rock, soul, funk, garage, psych, Yé-Yé and Bubblegum for everyone to dance the night away!

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, April 7; 5 p.m.

First Fridays 2023: Space, Time, and Beyond

Natural History Museum

900 Exhibition Blvd., Exposition Park

NHM’s popular First Fridays series returns with an evening of science, music and cocktails. This season’s theme is “Fandoms and Fantasy” and this month’s discussion explores how speculative fiction helps us better understand social injustice, philosophical questions and environmental threats. Live music from Luna Li and Grace Inspace with a DJ set from DJ Radha.

COST: $20 for nonmembers; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 8; 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

John Fante’s Downtown Los Angeles Tour & Birthday Celebration

Horse Thief BBQ Patio - Outside Grand Central Market (meeting place)

324 S. Hill St., downtown L.A.

Join the folks at Esotouric for a 2.5-to-3-hour walking hour through downtown L.A. and Bunker Hill. The “immersive time travel trip” follows the footsteps of novelist and screenwriter John Fante (1909-1983), author of the classic comic novel Ask the Dust (1939) and prodigal son of DTLA. The tour visits a hidden speakeasy beneath the King Eddy Saloon, Central Library, John Fante Square and Angels Flight.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

UNREPD opens its inaugural exhibition at Grand LA this weekend: the first-ever solo exhibition by painter Edwin Marcelin. (Valincy-Jean Patelli, Untitled (Yemaya y Oshun), photo by Angie Graves;)

Saturday, April 8 - Sunday, May 21

Elevation: Abstract Meditations on Iconic Black Discipline

Grand LA

100 S. Grand Ave., #04A, downtown L.A.

UNREPD, an independent contemporary art gallery in Melrose Hill, recently announced a nine-month residency at The Grand LA. The first show at the new space is artist Edwin Marcelin’s debut solo exhibition, Elevation: Abstract Meditations on Iconic Black Discipline, highlighting Marcelin’s commitment to the “centrality of abstraction in the making of black iconography, language, and being.” The exhibition includes a series of paintings and a video installation created 20 years apart. The opening reception takes place on April 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

View artist-designed recycling bins that will be exhibited and used throughout the Coachella festival grounds at a reception this weekend. (Timothy F. Chen/Global Inheritance)

Saturday, April 8; 7 - 10 p.m.

TRASHed Coachella: Art of Recycling Opening Night Exhibit

325 Palmetto St., downtown L.A.

Since 2004, Global Inheritance has partnered with Coachella to bring art, recycling and sustainability to the festival. View the exhibition of more than 100 artist-designed bins and join the party (drinks, music) celebrating Global Inheritance x Coachella "one eARTh” campaign launch. After the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, many of the recycling bins are gifted to schools.

COST: FREE - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, April 8; 6 p.m.

¡DAMAS!

Argyros Plaza - Segerstrom Center

600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa

The celebration of International Women’s Month continues with a night out on the plaza with live performances, group bachata lessons, a dance party with DJ Hunny Bee, pop-ups from local women-owned businesses, fun photo ops, and tasty bites and drink specials from George’s Café.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 9; 3 p.m.

Bugs Bunny's Hare-o Theatre Easter Eggstravaganza

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

American Cinematheque presents a Bugs Bunny matinee for Easter Sunday. Watch a slate of classic Warner Bros. cartoons featuring Bugs and his pals.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 9; 1 - 7 p.m.

Paul Robeson 125th Birthday Celebration

Los Angeles Theatre Center

514 S. Spring St., downtown L.A.

On the occasion of Paul Robeson’s 125th birthday, The Robey Theatre Company throws a party to celebrate the Black social activist, humanitarian, actor, singer and athlete. The afternoon starts with welcoming remarks by Robey co-founder Danny Glover. Ben Guillory, the producing artistic director and co-founder of the theater company, performs a dramatic monologue as Paul Robeson. The day also includes discussion, film screenings, music and light refreshments (birthday cake, charcuterie).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, April 9; 7 p.m.

Drylongso (1998)

Los Feliz 3

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

Cauleen Smith’s classic DIY film examines racial injustice within “a lovingly handmade buddy movie/murder mystery/romance.” An Oakland art student Pica (Toby Smith), attempts to preserve the existence of young Black men who are dying at an alarming rate through Polaroid snapshots. Along the way, Pica forges a friendship with a woman in an abusive relationship while being drawn into a search for a serial killer who’s terrorizing the city.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Outdoor Pick

Santa Anita Derby Day 5K

On Saturday, April 8, run or walk the Santa Anita Derby Day 5K (3.1 miles) in Arcadia that takes participants through the scenic grounds of the L.A. Arboretum & Botanic Garden — including Mr. Rourke’s house from Fantasy Island — and past the stables. Runners begin through an actual race starting gate and finish the run on the racetrack. Finishers get a T-shirt and medal, two complimentary beers (for those 21+), a free ticket to the annual Derby Day races later that day, and a free ticket for a future visit. The races start at 8 a.m. Registration is $25 - $50.

Viewing Pick

The New York Times Presents The Legacy of J Dilla

Watch a documentary feature about prolific musician and producer J Dilla. Born James Dewitt Yancey, the Detroit native left an indelible mark on the hip-hop and music landscape in such a short amount of time. He worked with artists including A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu, De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, The Pharcyde, Thundercat and Peanut Butter Wolf, but his life and work were cut short after battling several illnesses and passing away at 32. Produced and directed by Christopher Frierson and Esther Dere, the documentary explores his work and how his family and estate executors negotiate his legacy. premieres on Friday, April 7 at 10 p.m. on FX and Hulu.

Little Fish takes over Melody Wine Bar in Virgil Village on April 6 and 7. (Courtesy of Little Fish)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



This week, the seafood pop-up Little Fish has a two-night residency at Melody Wine Bar (Virgil Village) on Thursday and Friday (April 6 - 7) from 5 to 10 p.m. Highlights of the limited menu include a cheezy crab toast on Ginza Nishikawa shokupan (milk bread); potato dumpling, snap peas, lemon broth, and trout roe; and a fried fish sandwich.

has a two-night residency at (Virgil Village) on Thursday and Friday (April 6 - 7) from 5 to 10 p.m. Highlights of the limited menu include a cheezy crab toast on Ginza Nishikawa shokupan (milk bread); potato dumpling, snap peas, lemon broth, and trout roe; and a fried fish sandwich. Mickey’s Italian Deli & Pizzeria in Hermosa Beach celebrates 70 years in business on Saturday, April 8, with a party and prizes. The first 70 people in line receive a special raffle ticket to win a 65-inch television and a free sauce sandwich or Mickey’s combo. After that, customers can enjoy those items for $0.70 on a limited roll-back menu.

celebrates 70 years in business on Saturday, April 8, with a party and prizes. The first 70 people in line receive a special raffle ticket to win a 65-inch television and a free sauce sandwich or Mickey’s combo. After that, customers can enjoy those items for $0.70 on a limited roll-back menu. Open Market, the neighborhood corner store in K-town known for its sandwiches, wine and coffee, celebrates its two-year anniversary on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be provided by Cash Only, featuring chef Jessie Nicely of Burmese Please and chef Dave Potes. Play ping-pong outside courtesy of Little Tokyo Table Tennis or take part in a tea session from Standstill Tea. Music by DJ RPM and CATCH24.

from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Food will be provided by Cash Only, featuring chef Jessie Nicely of Burmese Please and chef Dave Potes. Play ping-pong outside courtesy of Little Tokyo Table Tennis or take part in a tea session from Standstill Tea. Music by DJ RPM and CATCH24. Chef Ki Kim of Koreatown’s Kinn and chef Tian Yong Bistro Na's in Temple City team up on a one-night-only, five-course tasting menu on Sunday, April 9. Indulge in the flavors of both Korean and Chinese cuisine for $150/person. Dishes include crispy shrimp with scallop, dry aged duck with hoisin jus and crispy octopus.

on Sunday, April 9. Indulge in the flavors of both Korean and Chinese cuisine for $150/person. Dishes include crispy shrimp with scallop, dry aged duck with hoisin jus and crispy octopus. Solita Tacos & Margaritas in Anaheim (located directly across from Parking Lot 9A of Angel Stadium) holds a game day party in honor of the Angels’ first home game on Friday, April 7 from 3 to 9 p.m. They’re offering street tacos, cocktail and beer specials, music, lawn games and giveaways.

in honor of the Angels’ first home game on Friday, April 7 from 3 to 9 p.m. They’re offering street tacos, cocktail and beer specials, music, lawn games and giveaways. With so many restaurants offering Easter brunch, it was impossible to list them all, but The Abbey Food & Bar’s stands apart from the rest. Their Easter Bonnet Brunch contest takes place during its famed drag brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event, open to the public, features drag performances, brunch bites, Easter-themed desserts and cocktails, and a festive atmosphere. Wear your best bonnet and compete for prizes during the contest, taking place at 5 p.m.

contest takes place during its famed drag brunch on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event, open to the public, features drag performances, brunch bites, Easter-themed desserts and cocktails, and a festive atmosphere. Wear your best bonnet and compete for prizes during the contest, taking place at 5 p.m. The newest outpost of Tacos 1986 opened in Santa Monica (135 Colorado Ave.) earlier this week. Serving up Tijuana-style tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, vampiros and burritos, the menu includes carne asada (grilled steak), adobada (pork al pastor), pollo asado (grilled chicken) and mushrooms all on hand-made corn tortillas.