How To LA: District 6 Special Election Is Here

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Grab your study tools, my L.A. City Council District 6 friends, because tomorrow is the last day to vote in the special election . I have all the things you need to know before you go to the polls.



District 6 special election

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Why is there a special election?

First things first. Back in October, former Councilmember and Council President Nury Martinez resigned after facing intense pressure due to a leaked tape that captured her and other city official leaders making racist and derogatory comments. Ever since then, her District 6 has had non-voting caretakers . There are usually elections every two years for councilmembers.

Tomorrow, San Fernando Valley residents will vote for someone to replace her.

The candidates

The next person in the District 6 seat will represent 260,000 residents in the city of L.A. They will be one of 15 councilmembers who will be in charge of introducing and passing laws, approving Mayor Karen Bass’ yearly budget and carrying out orders.

There are seven candidates on the ballot and four who are write-ins. Here’s the lowdown on each candidate.

How to vote

If you live in District 6, you should have received a mail-in ballot by now. If you do mail it in, make sure it’s postmarked on or by April 4. You can also turn in your ballot at any vote center by 8 p.m. on April 4. Here are other options . Not sure if you live in District 6? Find out here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More news

(After you stop hitting snooze)



With L.A. County COVID eviction protections now expired, it can be challenging figuring out how to pay rent . My colleague David Wagner has some resources for where renters can get help. On April 13, attend a free virtual event where you can get your questions answered by experts.

. My colleague David Wagner has some resources for where renters can get help. On April 13, attend a where you can get your questions answered by experts. Now that prominent L.A. politician Mark Ridley-Thomas’ city council seat is vacant due to his conviction of federal corruption charges, the City Council needs to figure out how his seat will be filled. My colleague Frank Stoltze wrote about the City Council’s options moving forward.

due to his conviction of federal corruption charges, the City Council needs to figure out how his seat will be filled. My colleague Frank Stoltze wrote about the City Council’s moving forward. Advocates and elected officials are concerned about the sharp increase in suicide deaths by incarcerated people, calling the lack of mental health care troubling. My colleague Robert Garrova has more on this issue that some are calling a “human rights crisis.”

by incarcerated people, calling the troubling. My colleague Robert Garrova has more on this issue that some are calling a “human rights crisis.” The L.A. Unified School District board approved a decision to shorten winter break for the next few years. But the teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, said they weren’t given a proper heads up about the change. Now, they’re calling for a reversal.

a decision to shorten winter break for the next few years. But the teachers union, United Teachers Los Angeles, said they weren’t given a proper heads up about the change. Now, they’re calling for a Hey, home gardener. Are you ready to plant your spring crops after all of this cold, rainy weather? Well, get your green thumbs out. My colleague Jacob Margolis has a garden guide just for you.

after all of this cold, rainy weather? Well, get your green thumbs out. My colleague Jacob Margolis has a just for you. California lawmakers are frustrated by University of California’s problems with admitting more students from the state. CalMatters Mikhail Zinshteyn has more about what the legislature has given or agreed to give the UC to ensure more Californians are enrolled into the schools.

problems with from the state. CalMatters Mikhail Zinshteyn has more about what the legislature has given or agreed to give the UC to ensure more Californians are enrolled into the schools. Even though L.A. is historically known for being the entertainment capital of the world, film production is increasingly taking place elsewhere. Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to implement an incentive tax credit program to keep productions local.

an to keep productions local. I have a free date night suggestion: movies at the Melrose Rooftop Theatre throughout this month. In the mood to listen to good, heartfelt tales? Listen to storytellers share their accounts during The Moth Mainstage at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Or, maybe riding a mountain bike at night is on your bucket list. Try out the adult beginner mountain bike ride at Limestone Canyon on Thursday. Check out all of the events this week here .

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait ... One More Thing

The Top Three Tea-Sipping Trends

LSU's Alexis Morris shoots past Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday in Dallas. (Darron Cummings / AP )

THREE — Legacy Blue Checks Still Exist After April 1.

It feels like one helluva April Fool’s joke after I and several others noticed that many verified, credible Twitter accounts still had their blue checks after Elon Musk’s scheduled date to eliminate them. While the legacy blue checks still appeared next to the names of individual and organizations’ accounts, there were two major differences: Legacy verified accounts have a tab that is indistinguishable from any random person who paid for Twitter Blue, and the New York Times’ main account doesn’t have a check mark anymore.

TWO — The 2023 NCAA Championship Brings A Few Firsts

Even though it’s no longer March, the madness for college basketball is still in the air.

The San Diego State University Aztecs men’s team defeated the Florida Atlantic Owls during their Final Four tournament game this past weekend by one point, on a buzzer-beater. As stated last week, this is the first time a Mountain West team has been this close to the NCAA Championship trophy. They will face the UConn Huskies today in the national championship game . Could there be an upset awaiting UConn?

OK, enough with the men. Let’s talk about who was REALLY trending on Twitter this weekend: the women. The Louisiana State University Tigers became the national champions over the Iowa Hawkeyes yesterday 102 to 85, making it the first women’s national title in the program’s history. Here’s more info on the electrifying game.

But the win wasn’t the only thing people were talking about. If you were on Twitter at the time of the game, you probably saw trending hashtags such as “NO CLASS” , “You can’t see me” and “taunting.” Some Twitter users shared their harsh remarks towards LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese when she taunted NCAA Women’s basketball Player of the Year, Iowa guard Caitlin Clark. But some people pointed out racial bias because Clark had done a similar move during the tournament as well but did not receive negative remarks the way Reese did . Reese said, “I don’t take disrespect lightly … I was in my bag. I was in the moment.” Here’s more context .

ONE — Friends is Trending, But Let’s Chat About Making Friends In L.A.

Yes, if you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’d see that Jennifer Aniston went viral after her explanation as to why she believes that a new generation finds Friends “offensive." She received a lot of backlash from Living Single fans who found the critique misplaced. As people pointed out, Living Single came out before Friends. This isn’t the first time that a Friends cast member was placed in hot water due to their thoughts on criticism about the lack of diversity on the New York City-based show. Let’s get back to L.A. I’ve been seeing a lot of folks on social media talk about how hard it is to make friends in such a sprawling, glitzy place like L.A. Well, here at LAist, we have a list of sports groups to check out that are great for making friends. Maybe you enjoy getting brunch with strangers more. Check out this Los Angeles Times’ article about Bestie Brunch.