We Explain L.A.
Housing and Homelessness
Aerial view of housing in Los Angeles with a view to the city's downtown skyline in the distance.
To Live And Rent in LA
Your guide to renting in this complicated — and expensive — place.

LA’s COVID Eviction Protections Are Now Gone. Here’s Where Renters Can Get Help

By  David Wagner
Published Apr 3, 2023 5:00 AM
A three-story gray concrete building is shown from below. A black wrought iron stairwell can be seen on the side. A sign reading “for lease 2 bedroom” is hung from the stairwell on the second story.
A “for lease” sign advertises an available apartment in the city of Los Angeles.
(David Wagner
/
LAist)
Topline:

Low-income renters across Los Angeles County are now dealing with a massive change: local protections from eviction for tenants who can’t pay rent on time due to the pandemic’s economic harms are no longer in effect.

What has changed: L.A. County’s COVID-19 eviction protections expired on Friday. Starting this month, tenants who do not pay their rent on time can face eviction — even if they’re still recovering from COVID-related income loss, illness or a family member’s death.

Why it matters: An estimated 246,000 L.A. area tenants were already behind on rent heading into April. Elected officials and homeless service providers and tenants themselves have all been bracing for a coming wave of evictions.

What’s next: Tenants who fail to pay rent on time could receive notices to pay or quit, and have an eviction case filed against them in court, as early as this week. The eviction process can move quickly, and housing advocates say renters need to be aware of these changes in order to defend their rights. If you get an eviction notice, advocates advise renters to take action right way.

Where renters can get help:

Go deeper: LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Protections Have Ended. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know About What Comes Next

