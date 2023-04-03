LA’s COVID Eviction Protections Are Now Gone. Here’s Where Renters Can Get Help
Topline:
Low-income renters across Los Angeles County are now dealing with a massive change: local protections from eviction for tenants who can’t pay rent on time due to the pandemic’s economic harms are no longer in effect.
What has changed: L.A. County’s COVID-19 eviction protections expired on Friday. Starting this month, tenants who do not pay their rent on time can face eviction — even if they’re still recovering from COVID-related income loss, illness or a family member’s death.
Why it matters: An estimated 246,000 L.A. area tenants were already behind on rent heading into April. Elected officials and homeless service providers and tenants themselves have all been bracing for a coming wave of evictions.
What’s next: Tenants who fail to pay rent on time could receive notices to pay or quit, and have an eviction case filed against them in court, as early as this week. The eviction process can move quickly, and housing advocates say renters need to be aware of these changes in order to defend their rights. If you get an eviction notice, advocates advise renters to take action right way.
Where renters can get help:
- The city and county-funded group StayHousedLA.org offers legal assistance to struggling renters.
- LAist has a comprehensive guide to all the changing rules for L.A. renters.
- Join us April 13 for a free virtual event to get your questions answered.
Go deeper: LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Protections Have Ended. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know About What Comes Next
-
LA’s COVID-19 Eviction Protections Have Ended. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know About What Comes NextL.A. County renters are losing COVID-19 protections, but other safeguards will remain in place.
-
Pandemic-era eviction rules are going away next month. Here are the new protections passed by the L.A. City Council.
-
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That MeansBass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
-
The city’s law regulating vacation rentals is more than three years old, but a new study suggests violations are rampant.
-
The need for affordable housing in L.A. continues to far exceed the number of vouchers available to low-income renters.
-
Featured in countless true crime stories, the downtown L.A. hotel has had a rough start in getting tenants into the building.