LA’s COVID Eviction Protections Are Now Gone. Here’s Where Renters Can Get Help

Topline:

Low-income renters across Los Angeles County are now dealing with a massive change: local protections from eviction for tenants who can’t pay rent on time due to the pandemic’s economic harms are no longer in effect.

What has changed: L.A. County’s COVID-19 eviction protections expired on Friday . Starting this month, tenants who do not pay their rent on time can face eviction — even if they’re still recovering from COVID-related income loss, illness or a family member’s death.

Why it matters: An estimated 246,000 L.A. area tenants were already behind on rent heading into April. Elected officials and homeless service providers and tenants themselves have all been bracing for a coming wave of evictions .

What’s next: Tenants who fail to pay rent on time could receive notices to pay or quit, and have an eviction case filed against them in court, as early as this week. The eviction process can move quickly, and housing advocates say renters need to be aware of these changes in order to defend their rights. If you get an eviction notice, advocates advise renters to take action right way.

Where renters can get help:



The city and county-funded group StayHousedLA.org offers legal assistance to struggling renters.

offers legal assistance to struggling renters. LAist has a comprehensive guide to all the changing rules for L.A. renters.

to all the changing rules for L.A. renters. Join us April 13 for a free virtual event to get your questions answered.