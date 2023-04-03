Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: April 3 - 6

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Watch movies on a rooftop with great views of the Hollywood Hills. Listen to The Moth storytellers tell tales that enlighten and entertain. Watch a live dub of the Japanese anime Garzey’s Wing. Join in a beginner’s mountain bike ride at night in Orange County.



Events

Ongoing

Rooftop Movies

Melrose Rooftop Theatre at E.P. & L.P.

603 N. La Cienega Blvd., West Hollywood

The rooftop movie season has begun and Melrose Rooftop Theatre (MRT) screens an eclectic mix of new Oscar-nominated releases and classic movies under the stars, complete with a view of the Hollywood Hills. This week, the schedule includes The Devil Wears Prada (Monday), Bridget Jones’s Diary (Tuesday), Joker (Wednesday) and Avatar 2 (Thursday). A number of dinner and date night packages are available.

COST: $25 - $199; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 4; 7 p.m.

Emily St. John Mandel: Sea of Tranquility

Mark Taper Auditorium, Central Library

630 W. 5th St., downtown L.A.

The Library Foundation’s ALOUD series welcomes award-winning and bestselling author Emily St. John Mandel (The Glass House, Station Eleven) to discuss her genre-bending novel, Sea of Tranquility, with National Book Award Winner Charles Yu (Interior Chinatown).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 4 - Sunday, May 7

Ava: The Secret Conversations

Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood

Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey) stars in the U.S. premiere of a play she wrote based on the book The Secret Conversations by Peter Evans & Ava Gardner. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the production offers a theatrical glimpse into the life of Hollywood’s OG femme fatale as Gardner and her ghostwriter delve into writing her tell-all biography.

COST: $30 - $139; MORE INFO

Tuesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night

David Geffen Theater

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

The Academy’s Producers Branch screens this classic 1967 film with Sidney Poitier as Detective Virgil Tibbs, who teams up with a small-town sheriff (Rod Steiger in an Oscar-winning performance) to solve a murder in a Mississippi town. The film was directed by Norman Jewison and won the 1967 Best Picture Oscar for veteran producer Walter Mirisch.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Storytellers return to The Moth Mainstage this week at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. (Courtesy of The Moth)

Tuesday, April 4; 8 p.m.

The Moth Mainstage Los Angeles

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Listen to storytellers tell their tales in this curated event. They’ve honed and shaped their true and personal stories with Moth directors to provide compelling stories that will undoubtedly entertain and enlighten audience members.

COST: $25 - $60; MORE INFO

Through Tuesday, April 4

PaleyFest 2023

Dolby Theatre

6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The annual festival that celebrates buzzworthy TV shows wraps this week. Attend special screenings and Q&As with the cast and creatives of Showtime’s Yellowjackets (Monday) and Prime TV’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Tuesday).

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 4; 7:30 p.m.

Garzey’s Wing + Comedy

Secret Movie Club Theater

1917 Bay St., 2nd Floor, downtown L.A.

The night begins at 7:30 p.m. with a comedy set from The Resistance. They’ll create a 45-minute comedy improv based on genre and story suggestions from the audience. Then at 8:45 p.m., they’ll live dub the crazy Japanese anime Garzey’s Wing.

COST: $15 - $18; MORE INFO

Wednesday, April 5; 9 p.m.

Vijay Iyer Solo Piano Performance

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd., Westlake

Pianist and composer Vijay Iyer performs a rare solo concert that promises to offer an eclectic repertoire, including his own compositions spanning 30 years, improvisational music and works by icons such as Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington and Andrew Hill. There may be a few guests dropping by as well.

COST: $33.99; MORE INFO

UCLA First Thursdays returns on April 6 to Westwood Village. (Courtesy UCLA)

Thursday, April 6; 7 - 10 p.m.

UCLA First Thursdays

Broxton Ave., Westwood Village

UCLA hosts “Arts Avenue” for this month’s First Thursdays series. The evening includes an immersive art installation by artist Refik Anadol and pop art-making for all, music, live poetry, face painting, and other activities. Additionally, Veggie Bomb and Poutine Brothers food trucks offer eats for all food preferences. Earlier in the day (12 - 4 p.m.), at the weekly Westwood Farmers Market, UCLA offers upcycling and climate resilience advice at its Climate Action booth.

COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO

Take a slow-paced beginner mountain bike ride at night in Limestone Canyon, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. (Jaime Dantas on Unsplash)

Thursday, April 6; 7 - 9:30 p.m.

Night Adult Beginner Mountain Bike Ride: Limestone Canyon to The Sinks

Irvine Ranch Augustine Staging Area

E. Santiago Canyon Road, Silverado

This is an adults-only, slow-paced beginner mountain bike ride at night in Limestone Canyon, part of OC Parks’ Irvine Ranch Open Space. The route takes riders to The Sinks, Orange County’s mini-Grand Canyon. Learn about the local habitat and native animals along the way. This ride is recommended for bikers with at least six months of trail experience and can ride 8-to-9 miles with 400 to 800 feet of elevation gain. Pre-registration is required; no walk-up registration is available. Please check trail conditions before signing up.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, April 7; 7:30 p.m.

Huxley Berg Studio Showcase

Frida Cinema

305 E. 4th St. #100, Santa Ana

Watch superhero scenes, movie trailers and even a feature film painstakingly recreated brick-by-LEGO-brick in stop-motion animation. The event showcases the work of animator Huxley Berg, who boasts 66 million total channel views on YouTube.

COST: $5; MORE INFO



Viewing Pick

Beef

The dark comedy series Beef, created and executive produced by showrunner Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Silicon Valley), follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Steven Yeun stars as Danny Cho, a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, who goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (played by Ali Wong), an entrepreneur with a nearly picture-perfect life. The increasing stakes of their feud begin to tear apart their lives and relationships. Beef drops on April 6 on Netflix .



Dine and Drink Deals

Paloma Venice launches breakfast on Wednesday, April 5, with dishes including shakshuka. (Cara Harman)

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



Alexander’s Steakhouse in Pasadena holds an Uncle Nearest Tasting & Dinner Event on April 6. (Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is the first-ever spirit honoring an African American whiskey maker Nearest Green.) Chef Richard Archuleta’s four-course meal will be paired with Uncle Nearest cocktails and a whiskey flight featuring Uncle Nearest 1884, 1856, Rye and Single Barrel Black Label. Tickets are $150 per person.

on April 6. (Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey is the first-ever spirit honoring an African American whiskey maker Nearest Green.) Chef Richard Archuleta’s four-course meal will be paired with Uncle Nearest cocktails and a whiskey flight featuring Uncle Nearest 1884, 1856, Rye and Single Barrel Black Label. Tickets are $150 per person. Sister restaurant concepts in Venice and Santa Monica — The Tasting Kitchen and Ghisallo — come together to create a pop-up dining experience starting Monday, April 3. The Tasting Kitchen (TTK) had a small fire on March 10 and is closed for repairs. Hence, TTK’s executive chef Travis Passerotti brings fav menu items to the Ghisallo kitchen as he joins forces with Ghisallo’s Stensland "Arnold" Smith to create a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience. TTK dishes, such as gnocco fritto & burrata, striped bass, cacio e pepe, will be available at Ghisallo’s kitchen for dinner Mondays to Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m.

and — come together to create a pop-up dining experience starting Monday, April 3. The Tasting Kitchen (TTK) had a small fire on March 10 and is closed for repairs. Hence, TTK’s executive chef Travis Passerotti brings fav menu items to the Ghisallo kitchen as he joins forces with Ghisallo’s Stensland "Arnold" Smith to create a fine dining meets wood-fired pizza experience. TTK dishes, such as gnocco fritto & burrata, striped bass, cacio e pepe, will be available at Ghisallo’s kitchen for dinner Mondays to Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. The Rat Pack-inspired cocktail den, The Velvet Martini Lounge , recently opened above Vitello’s main dining room in Studio City. The lounge offers nightly live music, upscale food, and craft cocktails, including the Sammy’s Jazzerac, a toasted almond Sazerac; The Mora Tau Vacation, a Zombie-inspired rum Old Fashioned; Doris’ Dance, a take on a Clover Club; and the absinthe-based Death in the Evening.

, recently opened above Vitello’s main dining room in Studio City. The lounge offers nightly live music, upscale food, and craft cocktails, including the Sammy’s Jazzerac, a toasted almond Sazerac; The Mora Tau Vacation, a Zombie-inspired rum Old Fashioned; Doris’ Dance, a take on a Clover Club; and the absinthe-based Death in the Evening. Paloma Venice launches breakfast on Wednesday, April 5, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The breakfast menu features a small selection of favorites, including shakshuka (pictured above) and various toasts to complement their coffee bar. And for the first month, Paloma donates half of all coffee sales during breakfast to the neighboring Venice Family Clinic.

launches breakfast on Wednesday, April 5, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Sunday. The breakfast menu features a small selection of favorites, including shakshuka (pictured above) and various toasts to complement their coffee bar. And for the first month, Paloma donates half of all coffee sales during breakfast to the neighboring Venice Family Clinic. It’s National Burrito Day on Thursday, April 6, and all Miguel’s Jr. locations are celebrating with a $1.99 deal on the bean, rice and cheese burrito and the bean and cheese burrito. The deal is available for dine-in, take-out, online ordering and drive-thru from open to close.

are celebrating with a $1.99 deal on the bean, rice and cheese burrito and the bean and cheese burrito. The deal is available for dine-in, take-out, online ordering and drive-thru from open to close. Also on Thursday, April 6, El Pollo Loco’s new and existing Loco Rewards members receive a BOGO burrito deal redeemable for all burritos on the El Pollo Loco menu. Guests who order via the app or El Pollo Loco website on National Burrito Day will get free delivery.