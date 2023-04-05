How To LA: A Hike Around Montecito Heights

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

It’s my favorite time of the year: spring. Spring for me is a time of new beginnings and blossoming into a more polished, wiser self.



The beauty of the Montecito Heights neighborhood

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



For the Southern Californian in me, it’s the perfect time to find some breathtaking views of the city … and boy, do I have a place for you and I to explore!

In the latest edition of the How To LA podcast neighborhood series, host Brian De Los Santos and producer Megan Botel visited the Montecito Heights neighborhood to speak with residents about why the charming, quiet area located on a hill is so spectacular.

Debra Dysart, the Angeleno who wrote to us about exploring her neighborhood, said the views sold her when she and her husband were deciding where to buy a home.

“We looked and we could see the foothills in the back here and you can even see Mount Baldy on a clear day,” Dysart said. “We just fell in love with the location.”

Montecito Heights is a haven for artists and industry people. In the latest podcast episode, you’ll get to hear from another resident who actually designed clothes for Pharrell and Taylor Swift.

Do you want to show off your neighborhood? You can pitch your community to us at How To LA . Scroll down to find our question “What LA neighborhood is special to you?” and tell us your story.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



L.A.’s new homeless housing tax was just implemented, but now it’s in legal limbo. My colleague Nick Gerda has more information as to why its future is uncertain.

was just implemented, but now it’s in legal limbo. My colleague Nick Gerda has more information as to why its future is uncertain. L.A. residents who live in Boyle Heights, Southeast L.A., Mission Hills, Panorama City and North Hills will be able to vote on community programs that will receive city funding. My colleague Gillian Morán Pérez has more information about the LA REPAIR Zones initiative.

that will receive city funding. My colleague Gillian Morán Pérez has more information about the initiative. A second person was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in a West Hills shopping center parking lot over the weekend. Ashley Rusch has more information.

in connection with the in a West Hills shopping center parking lot over the weekend. Ashley Rusch has more information. The shortage of emergency medical technicians and paramedics has caused the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to rethink its agreement with provider American Medical Response. Daniel Martinez has more information on what’s next.

of and paramedics has caused the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to rethink its agreement with provider American Medical Response. Daniel Martinez has more information on what’s next. Did you know there were only 14 permanent public toilets in the city of L.A.? My colleague Caitlin Hernández explored the fascinating reason behind why we don’t have that many public stalls on the streets and if pay toilets could actually be reintroduced.

in the city of L.A.? My colleague Caitlin Hernández the fascinating reason behind why we don’t have that many public stalls on the streets and if pay toilets could actually be reintroduced. California officials presented a proposal that may cut some mental health programs in order to reform the whole system. Advocates and local service providers are concerned about what will happen once funds are reallocated.

that may cut some in order to reform the whole system. Advocates and local service providers are concerned about what will happen once funds are reallocated. Are chemical fire retardants causing more harm than good? Federal government officials think so. They filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service. But firefighters say the colorful substance is important in their work to slow down the spread of wildfires.

causing more harm than good? Federal government officials think so. They against the U.S. Forest Service. But firefighters say the colorful substance is important in their work to slow down the spread of wildfires. Passover starts tonight for our Jewish friends. Josh Heller has a yummy guide on how to find some absolutely mouthwatering meals for Passover in L.A.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... One More Thing

How In The World Did These Jacaranda Trees Get Here?

Photo by leah c dixon via the LAist Featured Photos pool onFlickr

Do you know what’s truly a feast for the eyes? Finding vivid, violet-blue jacaranda trees in Southern California. Admiring those ephemeral trees once they’re in season makes me so very grateful I have eyes to see. They’ve become my absolute favorite flower upon moving back to L.A. as an adult.

And it’s springtime, baby. That means in just a little over a month, we’ll see these trees in bloom. I’m too excited.

I just found out something shocking in Julia Wick’s article about our lovely tree. The Jacaranda mimosifolia flower is not even a native to L.A. It’s a South America-based tree. But somehow we have around 148,000 jacaranda trees in L.A. So, how in the world did it even get to our region?

Well, you know what today is. It’s history day. So, hop in my special yellow DeLorean lowrider coupe. Let’s travel back to the late 1800s to meet Kate Sessions, our pioneering horticulture queen, who was actually born and raised in California. She is responsible for the profusion and popularization of the jacaranda, as well as more than 143 species of other floras. Sessions planted a hundred trees annually in City Park in San Diego, planting a total of about 4,000 bright jacaranda trees around the city.

Read more about her legacy in transforming Southern California with jacaranda trees and where you can find some in L.A. County.