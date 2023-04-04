Emergency Medical Services Worker Shortage Persists Nationwide And In Southern California

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Topline:

A shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians and trained paramedics continues at Emergency Medical Service providers nationwide. In Southern California, this has affected response rates and is causing the Riverside County Board of Supervisors to reconsider its long-time partnership with the provider American Medical Response.

Why now:

A little over three years after the Covid-19 pandemic began in the United States a shortage of emergency medical technicians and paramedics has continued. Emergency workers in Riverside County have given accounts of insufficient paramedic staffing on vehicles operated by American Medical Response, the county's emergency ambulance provider, requiring Riverside County Fire paramedics to pick up the slack.

The backstory:

American Medical Response and other EMS agencies have laid the blame for the shortage on the pressures and dangers brought on by the pandemic. Last Tuesday, at the Riverside County Board of Supervisors meeting, officials were weary enough of AMR's performance to deny a one-year extension of their current contract which is scheduled to finish at the end of June 2026.

What's next:

Regional AMR director Jeremy Schumaker has said the company is working on making the advanced paramedic certification training more appealing via “sign-on bonuses, automatic pay raises, and educational benefits”, but that growth from those changes is slow. Riverside County is also amending its Emergency Services model so that calls not in need of immediate medical attention are re-routed to a different dispatch system meant for more minor medical needs. The shortage continues nationwide, but increased benefits and newly certified advanced paramedics could soon begin to ease the burden on EMS contractors and emergency responders in Southern California.