News

1 Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting At Trader Joe's Parking Lot In West Hills

By Ashley Rusch
Published Apr 2, 2023 10:54 AM
A small white police tent is among the cars in a store parking lot. Outside of the tent is a police SUV and several officers.
One person died and three others were injured following a gunbattle at a Trader Joe's parking lot in West Hills on Saturday.
LAPD Twitter )
Topline:

One person died and three others were injured following an exchange of gunfire in a Trader Joe's parking lot in West Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The backstory: A preliminary investigation points to a drug deal that led to people opening fire on one another, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton, who spoke to reporters Saturday night. One of the people allegedly involved fled in a vehicle and injured another driver while trying to avoid pursuit, Hamilton added. Following the hit-and-run, Hamilton said the man then entered another car driven by a woman, who then pulled over and surrendered a few minutes later.

Police responded to calls of the shooting at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. One person was found dead at the location, and three others are being treated for their wounds.

What's next: "At this time, there is no danger to the West Hills community. We believe we have everyone involved in this incident either detained, or at the hospital," Hamilton said Saturday.

