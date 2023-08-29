How Food Truck Vendors Stay Cool In The Heat (And Other Headlines)

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

As we head into a heatwave after last week’s historic tropical storm, people are retreating to indoor spaces to stay cool. But for L.A.’s street vendors , they have to find ways to protect themselves on hot days, like drinking lots of water and taking breaks outside sweltering food trucks when they can.



Beating the heat

Those who depend on cooking and selling food out of hot kitchens on wheels can’t exactly stop working during heat waves — they need to earn a living. And there are no specific heat safety work rules that govern food trucks.

My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas talked to vendors across L.A. to hear how they prevent themselves from overheating during peak sun hours. Read the story here .

More news

Wait... one more thing

Preparing For A Power Outage

The sun shines behind electrical power lines in this file photo. The state is preparing to set a new record for power use. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

I always know that summer is almost over when the temperatures are even hotter than usual and I start seeing news about brushfires. I also know that means a high chance of power outages.

While there’s no official warnings as of writing this newsletter, it’s always a good idea to prepare for the likelihood of having no electricity. We put together this guide on what you can do if your area experiences a flex alert or a rolling power outage.

I leave you with one (of many) of the useful tips I found: Be sure to sign up for emergency alerts — here’s where to sign up for L.A. County cities.