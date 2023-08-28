Dangerous Heat Has Hit SoCal. Here’s Where To Find Cooling Centers

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.

Forecasters are warning of dangerously high heat Monday and Tuesday in parts of Southern California that could come close to record levels.

An excessive heat warning is in place for large swaths of San Bernardino and Riverside counties. In Los Angeles County, the heat wave is expected to be the most severe in the San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley. Eastern parts of Ventura County, as well as inland Santa Barbara County, are also under an excessive heat warning.

Some areas are forecast to hit highs of 98 to 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service .

“Extreme heat sends more people to the hospital and causes more deaths than any other climate hazard in Los Angeles,” Mayor Karen Bass’ office said in a statement Saturday announcing cooling center sites.

Looking for a place to cool down? Scroll below for a list of official cooling centers across Southern California.

How to stay safe in a heat wave

Local officials encourage people to take the following steps to stay safe during high heat:

Stay cool



Avoid being out in direct heat for long periods.

Try to stay in air-conditioned spaces like the local library, shopping mall, or community center.

If you have an A/C at home, set it between 75-80 degrees.

Keep blinds closed.

Wear loose, light-colored, lightweight clothing.

Stay hydrated: Sip water all day and consider supplementing with sports drinks. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Look after each other: Check in on friends and family and have them do the same for you. Never leave pets or children unattended in a vehicle.

Where to find cooling centers

City of L.A.:

Click here for a list of cooling centers the City of Los Angeles is opening from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents also can get out of the heat at all city Recreation and Parks facilities and libraries during normal business hours. For location and hours, visit the parks and rec site and the library site .

The city says it’s also opened up cooling stations in Skid Row that offer cold beverages, seating and activities:



Towne St. (between 5th St. & 6th St.) across the street from the ReFresh Spot.

San Pedro St. mid-block between 6th St. & 7th St.

L.A. County:

Click here for the county’s cooling center webpage that has both an interactive map and lists of cooling centers.

Click here for the list of cooling centers in L.A. County .

Click here for the county’s list of “augmented” cooling centers that are operating extended hours during the heat wave.

Orange County:

Click here for the county’s list of cooling centers .

Cooling centers run by the county government are listed as “OCCR” in the list. The other sites have not had their hours and availability verified by the county since July 25, so county officials encourage residents to contact those locations for the most current info.

Riverside County:

Click here for the county’s interactive map of cooling centers .

Click here for the cooling center directory in English .

Click here for the cooling center directory in Spanish .

San Bernardino County:

Click here for the county’s list of cooling centers .

Ventura County:

Click here for the county’s list of cooling centers .

