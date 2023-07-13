Former Farmer John Employees Struggle To Find Employment (And Other Headlines)

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

For you and I, Farmer John is the name of a food brand that we’ve come across in grocery stores, and maybe we remember that it used to package the Dodger Dog until 2021. For former employees like Rina Chavarria, it was a workplace that brought stability and a sense of community.

Lives upended

The old slaughterhouse in Vernon had been around for close to a century before it ceased production in February. Its workers were laid off. The company blamed high operating costs in California and said it was moving operations out of state.

About 2,000 people, the size of a village, worked for the company — many of them Latino and/or immigrants. For some, it was the only job they had ever had in L.A.

“The average age of the worker at Farmer John ranges between 52 and 60 years old,” said Linda Nguyen with United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770, which represented most of the Farmer John employees, “so changing careers, having to potentially have some English and math literacy, is pretty daunting for folks. Many of the folks that are in the upper age range had plans to retire at the plant, you know? So this is really upending their lives.”

Chavarria, who visited the site of the plant with LAist correspondent Leslie Berestein Rojas, hasn’t found a stable job since she was laid off. She was involved with the union and raised two kids while working at the slaughterhouse.

Folks told Leslie that a lack of language and digital skills — and in some cases, limited education — are among the hurdles these former workers face. California’s Employment Development Department announced a grant set aside for services like career counseling, job fairs, training and other support for laid-off Farmer John workers; UCFW is also helping facilitate resources, but there have been delays.

Read more about how the Farmer John slaughterhouse closure has brought instability to workers and opportunities for others in my colleague’s story.

Today, fast food workers across Los Angeles County are striking to protest low wages and unsafe working conditions. This is the latest group to strike in L.A., following the ongoing strikes of Hollywood writers and SoCal hotel employees over contract negotiations.

across Los Angeles County are striking to protest low wages and unsafe working conditions. This is the latest group to strike in L.A., following the ongoing strikes of Hollywood writers and SoCal hotel employees over contract negotiations. A private school plans to build on a historic golf course in Studio City to expand their athletic offerings. But residents are pushing back city planners; one said it’s an “arrogance of wealth.”

to expand their athletic offerings. But residents are pushing back city planners; one said it’s an “arrogance of wealth.” ICYMI: The Abbey Food and Bar and The Chapel in West Hollywood are up for sale. If you’re unfamiliar, The Abbey is one of the most well-known gay nightclubs in L.A., and maybe even the world. (WeHo Times)

in L.A., and maybe even the world. (WeHo Times) The L.A. Housing Department will investigate if some residential hotels , which are meant to be reserved for low-cost housing, are renting out hotel rooms to travelers.

, which are meant to be reserved for low-cost housing, are renting out hotel rooms to travelers. Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach well over three digits, and children are at high risk of facing serious harm — especially if they’re left in a vehicle. My colleague Jackie Fortier spoke to experts about the risks and wrote down some tips on how to keep kids safe in the heat.

California State University has named a new chancellor, Mildred García . A longtime university administrator, García will be the 11th chancellor of the 23-campus university system.

. A longtime university administrator, García will be the 11th chancellor of the 23-campus university system. California is taking the next step in managing the water crisis by drafting regulations to expand the use of recycled water . The proposed regulations will simplify the process and allow municipalities to inject recycled wastewater directly into the local water system, skipping the currently required step of natural filtration.

. The proposed regulations will simplify the process and allow municipalities to inject recycled wastewater directly into the local water system, skipping the currently required step of natural filtration. In California, hundreds of school districts and child welfare agencies contract with private ride-sharing companies to provide transportation for students to and from school. The option is typically cheaper and easier than hiring bus services, but it’s far less regulated. Senate Bill 88 is looking to change that by implementing more stringent safety regulations for drivers.

to provide transportation for students to and from school. The option is typically cheaper and easier than hiring bus services, but it’s far less regulated. is looking to change that by implementing more stringent safety regulations for drivers. The nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning. You can check out which of your favorite TV shows and actors made the list at LAist.com.

A nutty thing about pizza

Cashew Pizza, Dirty Daves in Olympia, Wash. (Courtesy of Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor)

Cashews on pizza — it’s an Inland Empire thing. The salty, buttery topping originates from Redlands, the city 60 miles east of L.A. There’s even a Facebook group that caters to folks who want to find the topping outside of the area. Why nuts on pizza? There really isn’t a reason, but the fandom has made IE folks proud.

Kirsten Morningstar, a professional recipe developer from Redlands, says, “It’s a point of pride for Redlands people to have our own cultural food, something we invented that’s all ours. It’s how you know someone’s from Redlands.”

LAist contributor Elaine Murphy explores historic eateries, the start of cashew pizza and the IE community in her latest story.