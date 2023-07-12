Support for LAist comes from
Here Are The 2023 Emmy Award Nominations

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento | NPR
Published Jul 12, 2023 10:04 AM
Golden statuette of a female figure standing straight and holding a sphere above her head against a plain white background. She appears to have wings.
The 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Monday, Sept. 18 on Fox.
(Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images)
Nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.

Below are nominees in some of the main categories. You can find a complete list here.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)
  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Ali Wong (Beef)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)
  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding reality competition program

Outstanding talk series

  • Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit npr.org.

