Here Are The 2023 Emmy Award Nominations

Nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.

Below are nominees in some of the main categories. You can find a complete list here.

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Pacific.

Outstanding drama series

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Bella Ramsey ( The Last of Us )

) Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid's Tale )

) Keri Russell ( The Diplomat )

) Melanie Lynskey ( Yellowjackets )

) Sarah Snook ( Succession )

) Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges ( The Old Man )

) Brian Cox ( Succession )

) Kieran Culkin ( Succession )

) Bob Odenkirk ( Better Call Saul )

) Pedro Pascal ( The Last of Us )

) Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Ali Wong ( Beef )

) Dominique Fishback ( Swarm )

) Jessica Chastain ( George & Tammy )

) Kathryn Hahn ( Tiny Beautiful Things )

) Lizzy Caplan ( Fleishman Is in Trouble )

) Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Daniel Radcliffe ( Weird: The Al Yankovic Story )

) Evan Peters ( Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story )

) Kumail Nanjiani ( Welcome to Chippendales )

) Michael Shannon ( George & Tammy )

) Steven Yeun ( Beef )

) Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Outstanding comedy series

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate ( Dead to Me )

) Jenna Ortega ( Wednesday )

) Natasha Lyonne ( Poker Face )

) Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary )

) Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader ( Barry )

) Jason Segel ( Shrinking )

) Martin Short ( Only Murders in the Building )

) Jason Sudeikis ( Ted Lasso )

) Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Outstanding reality competition program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding talk series

