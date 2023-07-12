Here Are The 2023 Emmy Award Nominations
Nominees for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday by actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.
Below are nominees in some of the main categories. You can find a complete list here.
The Emmy Awards ceremony will air on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Pacific.
Outstanding drama series
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- Succession
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding limited or anthology series
- Beef
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer series
- Daisy Jones & the Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Ali Wong (Beef)
- Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
- Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
- Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
- Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
- Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
- Steven Yeun (Beef)
- Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Jason Segel (Shrinking)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Outstanding reality competition program
- The Amazing Race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Outstanding talk series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Problem with Jon Stewart
