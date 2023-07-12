Cal State Names New Chancellor: Mildred García, Previous President Of Two CSU Schools

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

On Tuesday, California State University trustees announced they’ve picked Mildred García, a longtime university administrator, to be the 11th chancellor of the 23-campus university system.

Garcia’s selection caps a search process that lasted over a year.

“It was a daunting task to identify an individual who embodies those ideal qualities to lead the nation's largest, the most diverse and its most consequential university system,” said board chair Wenda Fong.



About the new chancellor

García previously served as president at both CSU Dominguez Hills and CSU Fullerton. She has most recently been president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, an interest group representing 350 state universities and colleges.

Garcia becomes the third person of Latin American heritage to lead CSU, and the first Latina. Chancellor Tim White's parents were Argentinian; Joseph Castro talked at length about how being Mexican American shaped his world view. García said her Caribbean heritage also shaped her work as an educator.

"I am a first-generation college student, a Latina, a Nuyorican who accepts her blackness... my parents came from Puerto Rico to Brooklyn with five of their seven children."

Quoting bell hooks, García promised to be open and vulnerable so that people could see the lens through which she sees the world.

"My parents said to us — the only inheritance a poor family can leave its children is a good education," she said. "I live by that today and I have worked my entire career to help all who enter our doors reach their highest potential."

The biggest challenge ahead

In one word: money. Trustees met Tuesday to discuss several budget items and other matters.

A $1.5 billion funding gap, detailed in a May report , looms large over trustees. The new chancellor, several trustees made clear, is being brought in to face that problem and solve it.

“When the new chancellor comes,” said Board of Trustees Finance Committee Chair Julia Lopez, “one of the priorities is we set a five-year plan, however long it takes, a plan to bring our revenues and our cost in line … we can't keep every year being further behind.”

A plan to increase tuition to help close that gap faced criticism by students, faculty, and even some trustees on Tuesday.

Enrollment problems

After years of enrollment growth at CSU, the system is now facing a troubling trend. It lost tens of thousands of students in the last couple of years.

The pandemic and other factors are contributing to the drop. The state’s massive community college system faced larger enrollment decreases during the pandemic as COVID-19 forced many blue-collar community college students to leave their studies to focus on jobs and family.

Tens of thousands of students transfer from California community colleges to CSU campuses each year — in other words, fewer community college students, fewer CSU students. There have been signs that community college enrollment is starting to stabilize, though.

Campus presidents make most of the executive decisions for the campuses, but the enrollment drops affect many campuses, making it a problem for the CSU’s chancellor to address in some way.



Sexual assault in CSU system

An independent report in May found that sexual assault policies were deficient and recommended a series of overhauls. On Tuesday, trustees said those improvements should be a priority for the new chancellor. The previous non-interim chancellor, Joseph Castro, resigned in the wake of allegations that he improperly managed sexual harassment claims while president of Fresno State.

“We need to make our campuses as safe as humanly possible,” said CSU Trustee Jack Clarke at Tuesday’s meeting. “We heard from consultants that the Title IX function in this university was not even optimum or close to optimum,” and that’s going to take money, he said, to improve the policies and practices at the 23 campuses.