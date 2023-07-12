Support for LAist comes from
Cal State Trustees Debate Proposal To Increase Tuition, As Many Demand Changes

By  Adolfo Guzman-Lopez
Published Jul 11, 2023 6:30 PM
A woman with light brown skin speaks into a megaphone. She has a large group of people behind her holding signs that say "no tuition increases."
CSU Long Beach student Jennifer Chavez speaks at a rally attended by several hundred California State University employees and students on Tuesday at CSU headquarters in Long Beach. Chavez spoke out against a proposed 6% student tuition increase.
(Adolfo Guzman-Lopez
/
LAist)
At their July board meeting, a committee of California State University trustees criticized a plan to generate $840 billion off a student tuition increase.

What's been proposed

The tuition hike, as proposed, would raise student tuition by 6% starting in fall 2024. The money raised would help close a $1.5 billion CSU funding gap, while one third of the funds would go to student aid. CSU faces cost increases related to employee pay and maintenance, and the money would also go toward expanding student services as well, such as tutoring, cultural centers, and re-enrolling dropouts.

The opposition

A big criticism: The proposal calls for a review of the tuition plan after five years, but the proposal’s language doesn’t currently include an explicit sunset provision — meaning that tuition could keep going up 6% each year in perpetuity, some trustees argued. They said they wouldn’t vote for the proposal without adding a limit to the length of time.

Other trustees argued the proposal should be delayed so as to gather more student input.

Effect in real dollars

A 6% increase would amount to about $342 in the first year.

About 60% of students currently don't pay any tuition because of financial aid CSU says they don't expect that to change, because a third of the money raised would go into additional aid. About 82% of students receive some financial aid, according to the proposal.

Add your voice

Student trustee Diana Aguilar-Cruz gave an impassioned speech critical of the increase, advocating for the interests of the 40% of students who do pay some amount tuition, saying many are the breadwinners in their families, also have many other fees to pay, and will ultimately be significantly hurt by the higher costs.

Previous tuition increases have been politically charged and have faced opposition from students, staff, and state leaders. Hundreds of CSU students and employees protested outside the trustees meeting on Tuesday to oppose the increase.

What's next

The tuition increase could come to a vote in September.

However, some trustees said during the Tuesday hearing they want changes to the proposal, which could delay that vote, or even cause it to be shelved.

What questions do you have about higher education?
Adolfo Guzman-Lopez focuses on the stories of students trying to overcome academic and other challenges to stay in college — with the goal of creating a path to a better life.

