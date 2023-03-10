For Community College Students, Zoom Will Always Be There. Plus Other News

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

We hope you are staying dry out there, L.A.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost three years since the start of the pandemic forced students of all levels to do their schooling remotely. For some community college students, remote learning was already familiar — 1 in 5 were already enrolled in online classes — but that number jumped at the height of the pandemic and has remained high.



The need for flexibility

Today, about 50% of students in the Los Angeles Community College District are still remote. New chancellor Francisco Rodriguez said the goal is to reduce that further and get more people back on campus, but he promises Zoom will never go away. It has to be a balance.

The reality is that a lot of community college students need that flexibility of an online course as many are working full time or have families to care for. But pre-pandemic studies show that students don’t perform as well online.

My colleague Jackie Orchard spoke to students about the mix of online vs. in person and most agree that it’s important to have options. Some would not be able to attend class were it not for Zoom; others, like Brando Munoz, an aircraft maintenance student at West Los Angeles College, need to feel that campus vibe.

“I think it's just the ambience,” Munoz said. “You see students walking around, studying and whatnot. I feel like it kind of encourages you to do better.”

Jackie dug more into how LACCD is assessing its future curriculum and how it’ll be offered. You can read her story here.

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

More News

This “ Pineapple Express ” storm system should move through by Saturday but, in the meantime, there is still a risk of minor flooding for some parts of the county as well as roof slides and avalanches in mountain areas with deepest snowapck.

for some parts of the county as well as roof slides and avalanches in mountain areas with deepest snowapck. Los Angeles County will keep a mask rule in place for health care workers when around patients but, as of April 3, workers in correctional, detention and adult day care facilities will no longer be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

against COVID-19. L.A. Unified School District officials are bracing for a possible strike by school workers, including cafeteria workers, custodians and special ed assistants. Here are the details.

LAPD officers are seeking a second suspect in the stabbing death of a teenage boy in El Sereno. One man was arrested Wednesday.

officers are seeking a second suspect in the stabbing death of a teenage boy in El Sereno. One man was arrested Wednesday. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new lawsuit aimed at Huntington Beach. He argues that the city’s recent decision to no longer grant permits to build Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, is a violation of state housing law.

announced a new lawsuit aimed at Huntington Beach. He argues that the city’s recent decision to no longer grant permits to build Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs, is a violation of state housing law. Don’t forget: Daylight Savings Time kicks in this weekend. We have six great tips to help you deal with it.

Wait... one more thing

Be the big winner at your Oscar party

Oscars statuettes are on display backstage during the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. (Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via / Getty Images)

The Academy Awards are this Sunday and if you are anything like us you’ll be watching the ceremony from the red carpet fashion walk through to the finale of that Best Picture announcement. We know you have your favorites. We do, too.

There will ALWAYS be upsets. Um, Shakespeare in Love anyone? But there are also a few categories where certain nominees just have a lock. My colleague John Horn is pretty certain of a few of these folks so, if you want to take it all in your Oscar pool, check out his picks here.

While you are at it, go ahead and kill it in the snack department, too, with these recipes named for some of your favorite “noms” (wink wink).