California’s Attorney General Is Suing Huntington Beach For Blocking New Housing

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new lawsuit on Thursday targeting the city of Huntington Beach for violating state housing law.

Despite multiple warning letters from the state attorney general’s office, the Huntington Beach City Council recently voted 4-3 to stop processing new permit applications for accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

“The laws are clear, as is Huntington Beach’s willful, intentional refusal to follow them,” Bonta said. “That’s why we’re in court, challenging the city’s unlawful actions and asking the court to suspend their enforcement while our lawsuit continues.”

Legal fight centers on ADUs

In recent years, new state laws have made it easier for homeowners throughout California to build detached, secondary housing units on their properties, often to house their elderly parents or adult children who cannot afford Southern California’s high housing costs.

But several Huntington Beach councilmembers have vocally opposed ADUs, calling them a form of “radical redevelopment” that threatens the “quality and lifestyle” of residential neighborhoods.

Many members of the Huntington Beach City Council also oppose the state’s requirement for cities to plan for new housing, a policy that has recently shifted new housing development away from Southern California’s Inland Empire and toward wealthy, coastal communities. Under those rules, Huntington Beach must plan for more than 13,000 new housing units by 2029.

Another legal showdown over housing

This is not the first time Sacramento has tussled with Huntington Beach over the city’s opposition to housing development. In 2019, the state sued the city over failures to set aside sufficient land for new housing, as required by state law. The city lost that lawsuit.

Huntington Beach has become a hotbed of conservative opposition to California’s Democratic leadership. The city saw frequent protests against COVID-19 public health policies, and the newly elected city council recently voted to ban the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag on city property.

Huntington Beach Mayor Tony Strickland plans to announce a separate lawsuit the city is filing against the state on Thursday afternoon.