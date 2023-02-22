Huntington Beach City Council Votes To Fight State Housing Laws

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Topline:

The Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 to mount a legal challenge against the state over laws intended to boost housing. The council also directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance halting permits for accessory dwelling units, which are secondary housing units (typically smaller apartments or cottages known as ADUs) added to existing homes.

Council moves forward despite state warning: The state Attorney General's office and state housing department warned Huntington Beach in letters that the proposal is unlawful, and reminded the city that it had previously lost costly lawsuits over state housing law.

What's next? Following the vote, which took place Tuesday, people in the process of permitting ADUs in the city (or considering subdividing a lot) may face long waits while Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates formulates a legal challenge.