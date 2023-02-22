Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Housing and Homelessness

Huntington Beach City Council Votes To Fight State Housing Laws

By  Jill Replogle
Published Feb 22, 2023 9:05 AM
5d4b4a5c0eb74b000b55a1aa-eight.jpg
A Highland Park homeowner created a "granny flat" by adding an extra story to their garage as part of L.A.'s ADU pilot project. (Photo courtesy of LA Más)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The Huntington Beach City Council voted 4-3 to mount a legal challenge against the state over laws intended to boost housing. The council also directed the city attorney to draft an ordinance halting permits for accessory dwelling units, which are secondary housing units (typically smaller apartments or cottages known as ADUs) added to existing homes.

Council moves forward despite state warning: The state Attorney General's office and state housing department warned Huntington Beach in letters that the proposal is unlawful, and reminded the city that it had previously lost costly lawsuits over state housing law.

What's next? Following the vote, which took place Tuesday, people in the process of permitting ADUs in the city (or considering subdividing a lot) may face long waits while Huntington Beach City Attorney Michael Gates formulates a legal challenge.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Go Deeper: Huntington Beach Wants To Take On California Over Duplexes, ADUs

Most Read
Best of LAist