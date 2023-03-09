Police Seeking Person Who Drove El Sereno Stabbing Suspect Away From Scene

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Police said Thursday they are looking for the individual who drove David Zapata away from the scene after he allegedly stabbed two people in El Sereno, one of them fatally.

At a press conference, the LAPD said the 32-year-old Zapata was arrested Wednesday in connection with last Friday's fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Xavier Chavarin, who was waiting to get picked up from high school.

Authorities also said Zapata is responsible for stabbing another man near the same area. That man is expected to survive his injuries, according to authorities.

"There appears to be another individual, a suspect, that he drove away with in the first incident," LAPD Detective Ryan Rabbett said, adding that the department is "actively pursuing" that lead.

Chavarin walked into a nearby King Torta asking for help before he collapsed to the floor on Friday. Police said the stabbing happened around 4 p.m. that day.

Police are still searching for a motive, as Zapata had no connection to either victim. Rabbett was asked at the press conference if Zapata had any indicators of mental health issues.

"I will tell you that his mental health ... there's no reason for what he did. And I'll simply leave it at that," he said.

Zapata surrendered and was arrested Wednesday at his home following a brief standoff with police. Homicide detectives were serving a search warrant at Zapata's home.

Chavarin's family described him as a dedicated, straight-A student who attended Woodrow Wilson High School.