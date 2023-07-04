Favorite Outdoor Spots in Los Angeles (And Other Headlines)
It’s Independence Day, y’all. And why not talk about the FREEDOM you feel when you spend time outside in the summertime? The sun is out. The grill is on. The parks and beaches are full of people having a good time. It’s time to marinate and bask in the JOY of a California summer.
Discovering LA outdoors
-
This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning
As you already know, I LOVE being outside.
Other than spending quality time with my family members in someone’s backyard playing games and dancing to the cha cha slide, I like grabbing some wine and a charcuterie board to enjoy a hike and a picnic at Rancho Palos Verdes Beach. What about you? Where are your favorite spots to spend time outside?
How to LA is looking for some suggestions. Do you have hiking hacks or some secret spots? Do you know the best places to safely spot wildlife or take the perfect sunset picture? Maybe you know the best place for a romantic getaway with your bae. Please let us know by filling out this survey. You might just get featured on an upcoming How to LA podcast or in this newsletter!
Here’s what some How To LA readers and listeners have previously shared with us:
We really enjoyed the hike up to the Wisdom Tree. You can see a nearly 360 view from downtown L.A., to the ocean, around to the valley. From there, you can also hike over to the Hollywood sign. And tourists will love being able to point out where they’ve been anytime you see views of the Hollywood sign.
For more of a chill hang out, there’s Wattles Garden Park near Runyon Canyon.
This was the Wattles Mansion and they turned it over to the city. Now it’s a park. It has a rolling big green lawn in front of the big house. And people just come to gather and hang out. There’s couples and people with their dogs running around, a mom with their baby, and there is a beautiful view of the city from the big lawn.
Or head to Northeast L.A. and spend some time walking the trails of Ascot Park and take in some great views of downtown. Angeleno Maria Patiño Gutierrez takes her family with her after work to enjoy the sunset. It’s where she had her first date with her husband, too.
This is why I like Ascot. I get to enjoy nature in the middle of Los Angeles. I think especially us Latinos, it’s really nice to be able to spend some time outdoors in nature smelling the fresh air.
Now tell us where YOU like to escape to the outdoors in LA. You can tell us here.
Stay safe and cool, L.A. There’s more news below — just keep reading.
More news
(After you stop hitting snooze)
- The rising cost of rent is often the first grievance that Los Angeles workers on strike bring up in conversation. My colleague David Wagner wrote about how the rent crisis is driving workers to the picket line.
- The L.A. Welcomes Collective is preparing to offer food and shelter for migrants who are coming in from Texas. My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas has more on what this coalition of nonprofits hopes to do when more migrants come to L.A.
- Fireworks can be spectacular showcases of light for the whole family, but there are also downsides. Listen to AirTalk with Larry Mantle to learn about some fireworks rules and regulations.
- The toxic algae bloom we’ve told you about is still sickening sea mammals. If you come across a confused, sick-looking sea lion, please avoid approaching and touching it. My colleague Jacob Margolis explains why.
- The University of California has not considered affirmative action since voters banned it decades ago. But after the Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional last week, UC officials said they are prepared to help colleges move forward with reviewing prospective students' applications without the policy.
- The Hospitality House outreach program in Grass Valley, CA exceeded goals of helping unhoused people find places to live. But then state grants expired and they had to find new funding sources. CalMatters’ Marisa Kendall shares more about this program and the struggles California faces in housing people.
- Happy Fourth of July, my friend and there’s SO MUCH to do tonight! Attend the July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys at the Hollywood Bowl.. Check out the LA Galaxy vs. LAFC & Fireworks Night at the Rose Bowl. Be amazed by a 3-D drone night show during the Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party. Check out these events and more in this week’s Best Things to Do list.
-
*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!
Wait! One more thing...
Explore the life of volunteer bee conservationist
Most of us try to shoo bees away when they’re near us out of fear of getting stung. But some people welcome them to their palms in fascination with the creatures.
For our interesting story of the week, we’re heading out to far western Malibu where the Crotch’s Bumble Bee or Bombus crotchii species calls home.
That’s where conservation biologist Leif Richardson leads volunteers through a project called the California Bumble Bee Atlas that surveys bees. It’s for the Xerces Society of Invertebrate Conservation. The cool thing about this project is that volunteers, people who are trained newbies, get to learn more about bees, analyze data and store information about the various species of bees. Sometimes, people are afraid of getting stung, but Richardson tells them that bumble bees aren’t likely to sting them.
Richardson told NPR’s Christopher Intagliata during his trip to forage bees that people see bees as a danger to them instead of “seeing them as whole animals, with interesting lives and behaviors.”
"They have this rich ecological life history. They have interesting mating biology," Richardson said. "Another one is social biology. The biology of the nest is absolutely fascinating and it gives us a model for understanding social behavior in other bees and also other insects and vertebrates like us."
Read more about what a bee conservationist does in this fascinating profile.
-
Got something you’ve always wanted to know about Southern California and the people who call it home? Is there an issue you want us to cover? Ask us anything.
-
Have a tip about news on which we should dig deeper? Let us know.