Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 3 - 6

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Let us help you find the most interesting things to do Sign up for the Weekender newsletter, our weekly roundup of L.A.'s best food and events. Subscribe

Watch traditional fireworks for the July Fourth holiday — or a not-so-traditional drone show. Catch a double road trip feature with Easy Rider and Beavis and Butt-Head. Laugh along at the Popular Kids Club.



Events

Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4; 7:30 p.m.

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with The Beach Boys

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

Celebrate America’s independence by listening to The Beach Boys (with guest drummer John Stamos) as they play Southern California beach anthems with the Hollywood Bowl orchestra. Stick around for the post-show fireworks.

COST: Tickets start at $39; MORE INFO

Idyllwild Arts Academy's popular annual fundraiser, Jazz In The Pines, returns on Monday for two weeks of veteran and student jazz artists. (Courtesy of Idyllwild Arts / www.idyllwildarts.org )

Monday, July 3 - Saturday, July 15

Idyllwild Arts: Jazz in the Pines

Various locations around Idyllwild Arts Academy Campus

Idyllwild

If you’re road-tripping to the mountains this week or next, the Idyllwild Arts Academy holds its annual fundraising concert series with a lineup that includes both noted artists and students. Curated by jazz vocalist Rose Colella, headliners include Grammy Award-winning trumpeter John Daversa, Marshall Hawkins’ Seahawk MOJO, along with Euphoria Brass Band, Joshua White, Sherry Williams, Yve Evans, Rose Colella, Tom Hynes, Dan St. Marseille, Bob Boss, Frank Fontaine, Tina Raymond & The Idyllwild Arts All-Star Student Jazz Combo.

COST: FREE - $500; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 4; 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC & Fireworks Night

Rose Bowl

1001 Rose Bowl Dr., Pasadena

While the Dodgers and their fireworks show take place farther down the 110, the 2023 AmericaFest event in Pasadena has been replaced by an LA Galaxy vs. LAFC opener, which was postponed from earlier this year. Ticketholders will be allowed to watch the fireworks from inside the stadium, but there are plenty of other places to catch the show around Pasadena.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 4 - Thursday, July 6; 7:30 p.m.

Easy Rider / Beavis and Butt-Head Do America

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd., Fairfax

Watch a double feature of two different road trips across ‘Merica. The first stars Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper as bikers/drug traffickers who are joined by lawyer Jack Nicholson on their trek to Mardi Gras. The second stars, well, Beavis and Butt-Head, in a madcap adventure to recover their stolen TV.

COST: $13; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 4; 1 - 7 p.m.

Fourth of July ADLT SWM

Tropicana at the Hollywood Roosevelt

7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Before the fireworks and BBQs, head to the Roosevelt for a pool party featuring DJs spinning house, Nu-Disco and indie dance tunes. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Ages 21+ only.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 4; 4 - 9:30 p.m.

Gloria Molina Grand Park’s 4th of July Block Party

Grand Avenue to Los Angeles Street and from Temple Street to 2nd Street, downtown L.A.

This year’s Grand Park festivities will not include traditional fireworks, but instead, partygoers will be dazzled by a 3-D drone show to light up the nighttime sky. More than 500 drones will fly above Jerry Moss Plaza right across from Grand Park beginning at 9 p.m. The family friendly festival includes performances by Maya Jupiter, DJ Ethos, Medusa, Georgia Anne Muldrow and Cut Chemist + Chali 2na.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Catch old-fashioned fireworks and festivities all over Southern California, including:



Tuesday, July 4; 9:30 a.m.

Santa Monica 4th of July Parade

Main Street, from Pico Boulevard / Ocean Park Library

The Ocean Park Association hosts a hometown parade toward the beach featuring dancers, live bands, classic cars and costumed performers. Spectators (including leashed doggies) are welcome all along the route.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Tuesday, July 4; 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday Night Cafe - The Taking Up Our Space Show!! + BBQ Boogie

Union Center for the Arts

120 Judge John Aiso St., downtown L.A.

The performing and visual arts series holds its regular happening on July 4th with a BBQ starting at 6 p.m. With the theme, The Taking Up Our Space, the night features a number of Asian American artists whose work “surrounds the way we imagine, take, and create space for ourselves as a community and as individuals.” The lineup features beats by DJ Lomo with Mujo Dream Flight, Tejal Patel, Cynthia Cheng, Mary Rose Go and Audrey Kuo, plus the open mic lottery. Virtual viewing option available.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 6; 7:30 p.m.

Nope on 70mm

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

In celebration of the final weeks of the exhibition Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898–1971, the Academy Museum screens contemporary films that have sprung from the earlier period. Regeneration, Remixed presents Jordan Peele’s sci-fi western Nope (in 70mm) with a pre-screening conversation with writer-artist Harmony Holiday, filmmaker Nicole Miller and cultural critic and educator Jared Sexton with moderator Mason Richards.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 6; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave., Cypress Park

Keep the holiday vibes going with a few laughs. The popular outdoor comedy show returns with headliners Iliza Shlesinger and Jon Daly, along with Avra Friedman, Chris Garcia, Nick Taravella and Julia Austin.

COST: $8 - $12 MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Ring, Ring: A Doorbell Cam Fantasia

The IRL screening of Ring, Ring: A Doorbell Cam Fantasia takes place at Vidiots in Eagle Rock on Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. Presented by the Museum of Home Video, a weekly found footage livestream for film fans and stoners alike, the program includes a new feature-length edit of doorbell camera footage (porch thieves, pranksters, et al.) that’s “chilling and all-too-real.” Plus, also watch horror movie ephemera. Tickets run $9 - $12.

Bastion Bakery is the newest addition to the Grand Central Market in downtown L.A. (Courtesy of Grand Central Market)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here are a few dine and drink options to indulge in this week.



On Wednesday, July 5, Ray Garcia’s asterid in downtown L.A. launches Wine Wednesdays. Diners can enjoy half-off all bottles of wine as well as a rotating featured selection of wines (reds, whites, rosés and orange) available by the glass for $12.

launches Wine Wednesdays. Diners can enjoy half-off all bottles of wine as well as a rotating featured selection of wines (reds, whites, rosés and orange) available by the glass for $12. Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City launches a happy hour on Wednesday, July 5, running Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can indulge in a $6 happy hour menu of savory small bites, including Chef Shirley Chung’s lion’s head meatballs, chicken jiaozi and vegan garden dumplings; along with a selection of house wines and draft beers (also $6).

in Culver City launches a happy hour on Wednesday, July 5, running Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can indulge in a $6 happy hour menu of savory small bites, including Chef Shirley Chung’s lion’s head meatballs, chicken jiaozi and vegan garden dumplings; along with a selection of house wines and draft beers (also $6). La Venta Inn in Palos Verdes Estates holds a Fireworks Viewing Party on July 4, with great views from the Queen Necklace coastline and fireworks shows all around L.A. Meg Walker of Made by Meg Catering creates classic American BBQ Bites, including burgers, hot dogs, salads and more, plus a few additional food stations in addition to beer, wine and soft drinks. Tickets range from $32.20 – $67.85 .

in Palos Verdes Estates holds a Fireworks Viewing Party on July 4, with great views from the Queen Necklace coastline and fireworks shows all around L.A. Meg Walker of Made by Meg Catering creates classic American BBQ Bites, including burgers, hot dogs, salads and more, plus a few additional food stations in addition to beer, wine and soft drinks. . On Monday, July 3, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., spcaLA holds a fundraiser at Hof’s Hut Restaurant and Bakery (2147 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach). Help raise funds for shelter pets when dining in or take out, as the restaurant will donate 20% of the meal price (when you mention spcaLA). Please RSVP if you are participating because they must meet the minimum number of RSVPs for the fundraiser to go into effect.

at Hof’s Hut Restaurant and Bakery (2147 Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach). Help raise funds for shelter pets when dining in or take out, as the restaurant will donate 20% of the meal price (when you mention spcaLA). Please if you are participating because they must meet the minimum number of RSVPs for the fundraiser to go into effect. La Monarca Bakery has launched four new iced drinks just in time for the summer heat. Enjoy the sweet flavors of Mexico in the Matchata, matcha green tea and horchata mix spiced with cinnamon; horchata de olla — café de olla, horchata, cinnamon, with cold foam; hibiscus lime tajin, a spicy, sweet drink with real Tajin; and the mango lime tajin that’s a fruity, tart and sparkling beverage with real Tajin.

has launched four new iced drinks just in time for the summer heat. Enjoy the sweet flavors of Mexico in the Matchata, matcha green tea and horchata mix spiced with cinnamon; horchata de olla — café de olla, horchata, cinnamon, with cold foam; hibiscus lime tajin, a spicy, sweet drink with real Tajin; and the mango lime tajin that’s a fruity, tart and sparkling beverage with real Tajin. New bakery alert: Bastion Bakery (pictured above) by Sara and Julian Partovi, in partnership with Carlos Enriquez of Bakers Kneaded, is now open at Grand Central Market in downtown L.A. Offering seasonal treats including pistachio croissants, gluten-free donuts, freshly baked baguettes, cakes, pies and their own BK Buns. Open daily from 8 a.m.