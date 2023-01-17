Fairfax District Keeps Things Eclectic, Hip and Unapologetically L.A.

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for How To LA, delivered weekday mornings. Subscribe

I hope you enjoyed the long Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Yesterday, Angelenos came together as the annual Kingdom Day Parade took to the streets after a two-year COVID hiatus (you can feel the joy in these photos). And on Sunday the clouds parted long enough for me to run in the Rose Bowl Half -Marathon (yes, I am still sore). But the the rain and mud did wreak some havoc this weekend and, despite the sun coming out, the threat of landslides in some areas is still concerning. I can’t say this enough: please be careful.



Welcome To The Fairfax District

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



With all that said, I’m ready to take a little break from chatting about the weather. With a forecast of sun for at least the next 10 days, let’s go explore the city with my colleague Brian De Los Santos and the How to LA podcast team.

Today’s episode is all about L.A.’s Fairfax District. Recently, Brian took a tour of the neighborhood with loyal LAist and resident fan Patrick Vukovic. He’s lived in Fairfax for over 17 years. Now, I’ve only ventured into Fairfax to eat at Jon & Vinny’s (which is one of my favorite restaurants) and, of course, The Grove, but I realize through Vukovich's eyes there is so much more to check out.

Fairfax is where old L.A. meets the new. It still has its historically Jewish character and neighborhood spots that hearken back to those roots. Like Canter’s Deli, which moved from Boyle Heights to Fairfax in the 1940s. But if you’ve ever driven down Fairfax on the weekend, you know there’s been an influx of hip retail stores over the years that has definitely altered the vibe along that strip north of Beverly. You’ve no doubt seen the lines outside of Supreme, and if you’re a fan of the Hawthorne born-and-raised rapper Tyler, The Creator, he’s got a clothing store in Fairfax as well.

I first fell in love with the Southern Californian group Haim when their song The Wire played during a scene in the third season of Insecure. I just learned (listening to this podcast, by the way) that they had their first show in Canter's famous Kibitz Room. That place has seen all sorts of great acts over the decades and, just a few years ago, Haim went back to pay tribute.

This neighborhood offers a little something for everyone. There’s something for the skaters, the sneakerheads and hipsters who love to eat. Plus, for the folks who like to keep it vintage, there’s plenty for the thrift shops here, too. Learn more about the Fairfax District (including a fun, little known fact about the Original Farmer’s Market) by listening to the latest podcast episode of How To LA.

If you want Brian and team to visit your neighborhood, let us know and tell us why he should visit! You might just make an appearance on an upcoming podcast!

As always, stay happy and healthy, folks. There’s more news below — just keep reading.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding.



Tonight the Los Angeles Police Commission will hold a second hearing to gather public comment on whether LAPD Chief Michel Moore should be reappointed to a second term. Here’s additional information on how you can tune in.

to gather public comment on whether LAPD Chief Michel Moore should be reappointed to a second term. Here’s additional information on how you can tune in. We had record rains in L.A. this weekend. But while it seems like the worst of the winter storm is behind us, Southern California crews have a lot of clean up work to do , so much so that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency to help with our rehabilitation.

, so much so that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency to help with our rehabilitation. Due to the pandemic, the amount of Chinese travelers visiting L.A. plummeted. But now that Beijing has lifted quarantine mandates this month, the number of tourists could rise well over 500,000 this year, according to the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board.

But now that Beijing has lifted quarantine mandates this month, the number of tourists could rise well over 500,000 this year, according to the L.A. Tourism and Convention Board. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day might be over, but that shouldn’t stop you from marinating on his powerful messages and taking heed to his calls to action. NPR’s Jessica Green has a list of 6 podcasts you should listen to for a deeper understanding of the influential man who had a lifelong commitment to justice.

NPR’s Jessica Green has a list of 6 podcasts you should listen to for a deeper understanding of the influential man who had a lifelong commitment to justice. In its first five months, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline received half a million more calls, texts and chats than the old suicide prevention hotline did in the same period the year before. That means that more people are connecting with trained professionals who can help.

received half a million more calls, texts and chats than the old suicide prevention hotline did in the same period the year before. That means that more people are connecting with trained professionals who can help. Groove to the sounds of the famous gospel group Blind Boys of Alabamatonight at Pepperdine University. Delve into a conversation about how politics align with poetry at the ASU California Center. Attend One for the Books, a special LAist event for book lovers on Wednesday at Pasadena’s Crawford Family Forum. Find out more about these cool events and more from our list of the Best Things To Do This Week in L.A.

*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... One More Thing

The One Thing To Change To Become A Happier Person

Sending a text to a friend can bring a smile to your face. Now, research suggests it could also help bring long-term health benefits. (guoya / Getty Images)

Can I be transparent with you for a minute? My perspective on life and what’s important has changed 180 degrees since March 2020, the onset of the pandemic. I think it’s safe to say that has happened with many of us, especially if we’ve lost loved ones, experienced heartbreak or moved to another city or state these past few years. The pandemic isolated us too, since for a long time we couldn’t just hang with friends and family in meaningful ways.

This is why a recent interview on NPR caught my attention.

NPR’s Ari Shapiro had a conversation about the one thing that we could change to make us happier. As it turns out, it’s investing in the relationships around us. This part from his interview with Dr. Robert Waldinger really stuck out to me:

“Chronic stress is linked to a variety of negative health impacts, and can take a toll on people's physical and mental health. Having an effective outlet, like a good friend to rant to after a long day, can help alleviate that pressure. You don't have to be an extrovert to reap those social benefits, either. Waldinger says as long as you feel comfortable and connected, your relationships are benefitting you in many ways.”

So for this new year, I want to intentionally work on developing meaningful relationships with the people in my life. Care to join me?