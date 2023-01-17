Police Commission To Hold 2nd Hearing On Reappointment Of LAPD Chief Moore

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Topline:

The Los Angeles Police Commission will hold a second hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to gather public comment on whether LAPD Chief Michel Moore should be reappointed to a second term.

What will happen at the hearing: The Commissioners will only listen to public comment; they will not discuss the issue themselves, nor will they vote on Moore's reappointment.

How you can participate: The meeting will be held over Zoom. You can join at https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944 or via phone at (877) 853-5257. You can also submit written comment to lapdcommission@lapd.online or via snail mail to: 100 W. 1st St., Room 134, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

The backstory: Moore, whose term expires in June, is seeking a second five-year term. He has said, however, that he would only serve two to three years to allow time for a new chief to take office before the 2028 Olympics. Two of the five commissioners have already voiced their support, while Mayor Karen Bass — at whose pleasure the commissioners serve — has said only that she is talking to Moore about “her vision of public safety and the future of the L.A. Police Department.”

What’s next: The Commission has until the end of March to decide Moore’s fate.

