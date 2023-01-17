Police Commission To Hold 2nd Hearing On Reappointment Of LAPD Chief Moore
Topline:
The Los Angeles Police Commission will hold a second hearing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to gather public comment on whether LAPD Chief Michel Moore should be reappointed to a second term.
What will happen at the hearing: The Commissioners will only listen to public comment; they will not discuss the issue themselves, nor will they vote on Moore's reappointment.
How you can participate: The meeting will be held over Zoom. You can join at https://lapd.zoom.us/s/289225944 or via phone at (877) 853-5257. You can also submit written comment to lapdcommission@lapd.online or via snail mail to: 100 W. 1st St., Room 134, Los Angeles, CA 90012.
The backstory: Moore, whose term expires in June, is seeking a second five-year term. He has said, however, that he would only serve two to three years to allow time for a new chief to take office before the 2028 Olympics. Two of the five commissioners have already voiced their support, while Mayor Karen Bass — at whose pleasure the commissioners serve — has said only that she is talking to Moore about “her vision of public safety and the future of the L.A. Police Department.”
What’s next: The Commission has until the end of March to decide Moore’s fate.
