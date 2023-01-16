Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 16 - 19
Honor and remember the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Listen to risky stories live. Watch how poetry, performance and politics mix. View dance films at Dance Camera West.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Many of us have Monday, Jan. 16 off because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Here are a few ways to celebrate the life of Dr. King:
- The 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, in South L.A. (along parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Crenshaw Blvd.) and will be televised on ABC 7 starting at 11 a.m.
- Volunteer or donate to Big Sunday’s 11th Annual MLK Day Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast at 24th Street Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- L.A. Works’ Martin Luther King Day of Service 2023 takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Los Angeles. Part food festival and nonprofit fair, the day includes a panel discussion on environmental justice and opportunities for eco-friendly volunteer opportunities. Register at laworks.com/mlk.
- The California African American Museum holds a King Day 2023 celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day features King Study Group, family activities, crafts, food trucks, and other kid-friendly activities.
- Civil rights icon Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Chavis Jr. is the keynote speaker at the birthday celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. The event takes place at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica, the keynote address will be accompanied by inspirational readings, speakers, music, and dance. A community involvement fair follows.
Monday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
Risk! with David Crabb
Hotel Cafe
1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood
Join host David Crabb and storytellers Melanie Maras, Vicki Juditz, Frank Traynor and Kevin McGeehan who’ll tell incredible true tales that they never thought they’d share in public. Livestream tickets are also available. 21+.
COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
Cinematic Void Presents Autopsy
Los Feliz Theatre
1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz
American Cinematheque’s January Giallo series continues with the 1975 brutal thriller from Armando Crispino. When a rash of suicides grips Rome, a pathologist investigating them finds herself in the midst of a terrifying conspiracy to mask actual murders as suicides.
COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO
Monday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.
Till / Clemency
Aero Theatre
1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, American Cinematheque screens a double feature of films by Chinonye Chukwu. Till tells the true story of Maime Till-Mobley and her search for justice after the lynching of her son Emmett, followed by Clemency, which follows long-time prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard) and death-row inmate Anthony Woods (Aldis Hodge). Chukwu joins us for a Q&A.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan 17; 8 p.m.
Blind Boys of Alabama / Charlie Musselwhite
Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University
24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
The renowned Gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, which was founded in 1939, are joined by electric blues harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite.
COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m.
Does Democracy Need Poets?
ASU California Center
1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Zócalo Public Square and Da Poetry Lounge team up to present a special spoken word performance in downtown L.A. and via livestream. Listen to works by Beau Sia, performing “We Voting,” and Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell performing “Water Stained Black.” A conversation with the poets rounds out the evening with a discussion on ways artists engage with politics and fuel democracy. Panel discussion moderated by poet and arts organizer Alyesha Wise.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m.
Ben Lee
The Moroccan Lounge
901 1st St., downtown L.A.
The Aussie singer-songwriter who kicked off his solo career as a 16-year-old in the ‘90s returns to play in support of his 20th studio album, I’m Fun. Collaborators on the album include Zooey Deschanel, Money Mark, Christian Lee Hutson and Eric D Johnson with producers Jon Brion, Shamir, Sadie Dupuis (Sad13) and Darren Seltmann. 21+.
COST: $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m.
A Conversation with Chloë Bass
Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood
Hear from artist Chloë Bass about her work, which is currently on view at the Skirball Cultural Center and the California African American Museum (CAAM). Bass discusses the roles of institutions and artists and “the creation and stewardship of memory, memorials, and the presentation of private feelings in public spaces” with Skirball curator Cate Thurston and CAAM’s Taylor Renee Aldridge. This conversation will be moderated by artist and writer Gelare Khoshgozaran.
COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m.
One for the Books
Crawford Family Forum
474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
Join in-person for this KPCC/LAist event with Traci Thomas, creator and host of The Stacks podcast. She welcomes writer Kashana Cauley, who just released her debut novel The Survivalists, along with Michael Arceneaux, author of I Can’t Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race, and Other Reasons I’ve Put My Faith in Beyoncé and Jason Concepcion, host of the podcasts Takeline and X-Ray Vision. They’ll discuss how books take on politics, both in fiction and nonfiction, play trivia and gossip.
COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 19; 7 p.m.
Steven Page / Jenny O.
Troubadour
9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
Page, the former lead singer of the pop band Barenaked Ladies, plays a solo gig with L.A.’s own Jenny O. opening.
COST: $27; MORE INFO
Thursday, Jan. 19 - Saturday, Jan. 21
Dance Camera West
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood
The festival dedicated to dance films returns for its 21st edition this week, opening with the premiere of Bella (celebrating L.A. dance icon Bella Lewitzky) by Bridget Murnane. In addition to screenings, there are filmmaker talks and a dance film lab.
COST: $10 - $150 (outdoor screenings are free); MORE INFO
Viewing Pick
Miracle Workers: End Times
Did you know that Daniel Radcliffe has been in a TBS anthology comedy series since 2019? The fourth installment of the series sets the cast of characters — led by Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan — to a dystopian future with “mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees.” The show also stars Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and John Bass. Miracle Workers: End Times debuts on TBS on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few dine and drink deals to indulge this week.
- Little Dom’s in Los Feliz celebrates its 15-year anniversary, getting the party started on Monday, Jan. 16 with a $15 Monday Night Supper. The three-course meal includes a green salad, beef braciola with parmesan polenta and a warm chocolate cake with caramel and crème fraîche whipped cream. A bottle of house wine will be available for $25. From Jan. 17 to 25, the restaurant offers a selection of its most popular cocktail and dish specials from over the past 15 years.
- Sprinkles launches its first-ever Lunar New Year Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake ($6), available from Jan. 16 to 29. Inspired by traditional almond cookies gifted during the Lunar New Year, red velvet cake is swirled with almond slivers on top of an almond cookie crust and topped with an almond cream cheese frosting.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 10 p.m., Caldo Verde at the Proper Hotel in downtown L.A. holds An Evening Inspired by Somebody Feed Phil The Book. Join Phil Rosenthal, television writer, producer, and author of Somebody Feed Phil The Book, for a four-course prix fixe dinner that celebrates must-try recipes from the book. $85 per person.
- The plant-based Dear Bella Creamery offers a Lunar New Year Kit ($58.88) in its Hollywood location from Jan. 16 to Feb. 11. Pick up a pint each of Taiwanese Square Biscuits, Tang Yuan and Taiwanese Pineapple Cake, plus a jar of housemade sweet red bean sauce, a selection of seasonal Chinese candies and snacks, red envelope gifts and a Dear Bella insulated bag.
- Fat Sal's Deli & Sandwich Shop is now offering two new hearty, calorie-filled items for a limited time. The Fat Fiesta ($17.50) is a sandwich made with chile verde pork, guacamole bites, mini tacos queso, shredded lettuce, tomato, fresh cilantro and jalapeño ranch on a warm hero. The Churro Fat Shake ($11.99) is made with vanilla ice cream, cinnamon toast mini churros, chocolate syrup, caramel and a churro on the side.