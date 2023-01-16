Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: Jan. 16 - 19

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Honor and remember the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Listen to risky stories live. Watch how poetry, performance and politics mix. View dance films at Dance Camera West.



Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Many of us have Monday, Jan. 16 off because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Here are a few ways to celebrate the life of Dr. King:



The 38th annual Kingdom Day Parade takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, in South L.A. (along parts of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Crenshaw Blvd.) and will be televised on ABC 7 starting at 11 a.m.

Volunteer or donate to Big Sunday’s 11th Annual MLK Day Clothing Drive & Community Breakfast at 24th Street Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

L.A. Works’ Martin Luther King Day of Service 2023 takes place on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for Los Angeles. Part food festival and nonprofit fair, the day includes a panel discussion on environmental justice and opportunities for eco-friendly volunteer opportunities. Register at laworks.com/mlk.

The California African American Museum holds a King Day 2023 celebration on Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day features King Study Group, family activities, crafts, food trucks, and other kid-friendly activities.

Civil rights icon Benjamin (Ben) Franklin Chavis Jr. is the keynote speaker at the birthday celebration for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16 at 9 a.m. The event takes place at the John Adams Middle School Performing Arts Center in Santa Monica, the keynote address will be accompanied by inspirational readings, speakers, music, and dance. A community involvement fair follows.

Monday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Risk! with David Crabb

Hotel Cafe

1623 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood

Join host David Crabb and storytellers Melanie Maras, Vicki Juditz, Frank Traynor and Kevin McGeehan who’ll tell incredible true tales that they never thought they’d share in public. Livestream tickets are also available. 21+.

COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Cinematic Void Presents Autopsy

Los Feliz Theatre

1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz

American Cinematheque’s January Giallo series continues with the 1975 brutal thriller from Armando Crispino. When a rash of suicides grips Rome, a pathologist investigating them finds herself in the midst of a terrifying conspiracy to mask actual murders as suicides.

COST: $8 - $13; MORE INFO

Monday, Jan. 16; 7 p.m.

Till / Clemency

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, American Cinematheque screens a double feature of films by Chinonye Chukwu. Till tells the true story of Maime Till-Mobley and her search for justice after the lynching of her son Emmett, followed by Clemency, which follows long-time prison warden Bernadine Williams (Alfre Woodard) and death-row inmate Anthony Woods (Aldis Hodge). Chukwu joins us for a Q&A.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Blind Boys of Alabama perform at Pepperdine this week. (Courtesy of the Blind Boys of Alabama)

Tuesday, Jan 17; 8 p.m.

Blind Boys of Alabama / Charlie Musselwhite

Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

The renowned Gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama, which was founded in 1939, are joined by electric blues harmonica master Charlie Musselwhite.

COST: Tickets start at $40; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m.

Does Democracy Need Poets?

ASU California Center

1111 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Zócalo Public Square and Da Poetry Lounge team up to present a special spoken word performance in downtown L.A. and via livestream. Listen to works by Beau Sia, performing “We Voting,” and Sekou Andrews and Steve Connell performing “Water Stained Black.” A conversation with the poets rounds out the evening with a discussion on ways artists engage with politics and fuel democracy. Panel discussion moderated by poet and arts organizer Alyesha Wise.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Tuesday, Jan. 17; 7 p.m.

Ben Lee

The Moroccan Lounge

901 1st St., downtown L.A.

The Aussie singer-songwriter who kicked off his solo career as a 16-year-old in the ‘90s returns to play in support of his 20th studio album, I’m Fun. Collaborators on the album include Zooey Deschanel, Money Mark, Christian Lee Hutson and Eric D Johnson with producers Jon Brion, Shamir, Sadie Dupuis (Sad13) and Darren Seltmann. 21+.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m.

A Conversation with Chloë Bass

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Hear from artist Chloë Bass about her work, which is currently on view at the Skirball Cultural Center and the California African American Museum (CAAM). Bass discusses the roles of institutions and artists and “the creation and stewardship of memory, memorials, and the presentation of private feelings in public spaces” with Skirball curator Cate Thurston and CAAM’s Taylor Renee Aldridge. This conversation will be moderated by artist and writer Gelare Khoshgozaran.

COST: $5 - $10; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Jan. 18; 7 p.m.

One for the Books

Crawford Family Forum

474 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Join in-person for this KPCC/LAist event with Traci Thomas, creator and host of The Stacks podcast. She welcomes writer Kashana Cauley, who just released her debut novel The Survivalists, along with Michael Arceneaux, author of I Can’t Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race, and Other Reasons I’ve Put My Faith in Beyoncé and Jason Concepcion, host of the podcasts Takeline and X-Ray Vision. They’ll discuss how books take on politics, both in fiction and nonfiction, play trivia and gossip.

COST: FREE - $15; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 19; 7 p.m.

Steven Page / Jenny O.

Troubadour

9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

Page, the former lead singer of the pop band Barenaked Ladies, plays a solo gig with L.A.’s own Jenny O. opening.

COST: $27; MORE INFO

Thursday, Jan. 19 - Saturday, Jan. 21

Dance Camera West

Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

4800 Hollywood Blvd., East Hollywood

The festival dedicated to dance films returns for its 21st edition this week, opening with the premiere of Bella (celebrating L.A. dance icon Bella Lewitzky) by Bridget Murnane. In addition to screenings, there are filmmaker talks and a dance film lab.

COST: $10 - $150 (outdoor screenings are free); MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

Miracle Workers: End Times

Did you know that Daniel Radcliffe has been in a TBS anthology comedy series since 2019? The fourth installment of the series sets the cast of characters — led by Radcliffe and Geraldine Viswanathan — to a dystopian future with “mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees.” The show also stars Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and John Bass. Miracle Workers: End Times debuts on TBS on Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m.

