After A Man Dies, His Family Says The Mental Health System Failed Him.

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

Frank Campos was an artist, a tutor and a son.

But Campos, like so many other Californians , struggled with mental illness. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his mid-20s. His family tried to help him with different doctors, medications and facilities, but Campos still struggled. He died tragically two years ago when, while being driven from the Kaiser Mental Health Center to a new care facility, he jumped out of the backseat of an SUV and onto the freeway. He was hit by a truck and died at the scene.

The problems with mental health care

About How to LA Newsletter This is the web version of our How To LA newsletter. Sign up here to get this newsletter sent to your inbox each weekday morning



Campos’ family believes that this didn’t have to happen and that the mental health care system in Los Angeles County failed him. They aren’t the only ones who say there are complicated issues with the care that patients like Campos receive.

My colleague Robert Garrova takes a deep dive into what happened to Frank Campos and examines the structural issues within the mental health care system in our state. These problems include the lack of psychiatric beds for the number of patients that need them and the financial concerns that often force hospitals to release patients too soon.

Campos’ family say they are sharing his story in case it can help others. The family’s attorney filed a wrongful death lawsuit in April 2022. The family is seeking damages from the institutions they feel didn’t do right by their son.

“I feel that I had more resources to work with than the average person and the system still failed me,” Frank's mother Kathrynne Campos-Gil told Robert.

Read the rest of the story here.

How To LA

Listen Now We’re here to help curious Angelenos connect with others, discover the new, navigate the confusing, and even drive some change along the way.

More News

(After you stop hitting snooze)



Another storm is headed our way but the rain will be a little warmer , which means faster snow melt and possible flooding. It's expected to hit the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara regions starting Thursday night.

, which means faster snow melt and possible flooding. It's expected to hit the San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara regions starting Thursday night. Three Los Angeles City Councilmembers want to protect immigrants’ rights when it comes to deportation. My colleague Leslie Berestein Rojas has the details on these councilmembers pushing for a “sanctuary city” ordinance in L.A.

ordinance in L.A. Roughy 300 unarmed "transit ambassadors" are being assigned to ride L.A.'s busses and trains to help folks manage the transit system safely. It's part of a new pilot program by Metro. The ambassadors will be there 7 days a week, morning to night.

are being assigned to ride L.A.'s busses and trains to help folks manage the transit system safely. It's part of a new pilot program by Metro. The ambassadors will be there 7 days a week, morning to night. Perhaps you've seen the robot dogs? They've made an appearance on the fashion runway recently and the city of L.A. was considering one for the police department. That latter scenario drew a lot of criticism so the L.A. City Council tabled the decision until May.

They've made an appearance on the fashion runway recently and the city of L.A. was considering one for the police department. That latter scenario drew a lot of criticism so the L.A. City Council tabled the decision until May. The new home of the L.A. Clippers — the Intuit Dome — is a step closer to being finished. But it's not without controversy.

— the Intuit Dome — is a step closer to being finished. But it's not without controversy. Chris Langer has filed more than 2,000 claims, all to get accommodations for his disability. Now, a recent case could make a huge difference when it comes to federal disability rights.

for his disability. Now, a recent case could make a huge difference when it comes to After Walgreens made a decision to stop distributing the abortion pill mifepristone in 20 Republican states, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that California will cut ties with the second-largest pharmacy store in the nation. NPR’s Emily Olson has more on this move, which could have a huge impact on Californians both on employees and patients.



*At LAist we will always bring you the news freely, but occasionally we do include links to other publications that may be behind a paywall. Thank you for understanding!

Wait... One More Thing

Enjoy Haute French Cuisine In 19th Century L.A.

Pico House, 1875. Designed by Ezra F. Kysor and built by Governor Pio Pico, this structure initially served as a lavish 80-room hotel. (Security Pacific National Bank Collection/Los Angeles Public Library Collection)

Are you ready for a dinner event of a lifetime? Get dressed in your finest, fanciest clothes and hop in my yellow DeLorean lowrider coupe for this week’s L.A. history trip. Hadley Meares is taking us to the Commercial Restaurant during the tail end of the 19th century to enjoy some haute French cuisine in Chinatown.

Wait…what Aaricka? We’re going to Chinatown to chow down some European food? Well, before Chinatown was Chinatown, it was a French colony. Some French and Swiss immigrants began to settle in that area of L.A. starting in the 1830s. Within decades, the food scene in our rough and dusty backwater town started to change.

Read Meares' story and meet some famous French chefs who made L.A. their home and an influential spot in the late 1800s, like Benjamin Flott, also known as “the father of haute cuisine” and Victor Dol, the co-founder of the American Fishing Company.

By the 1920s, the French takeover came to an end as the community scattered throughout the city. But for a time in the Gilded Age, this place put L.A. on the map.