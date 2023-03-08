The Clippers’ Intuit Dome Is One Step Closer To Completion
The company building the Intuit Dome, the soon-to-be new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, has installed a steel cover on the roof of the building.
The dome is being constructed in Inglewood by the international design firm AECOM. Crews broke ground on the new structure in Sept. 2021, and it’s expected to open for the 2024/25 NBA season.
“This is going to be an unbelievable building, a great experience to come into,” NBA Hall of Famer and Clippers consultant Jerry West said in a statement. “This should be a fantastic venue for everyone coming in to watch.”
The Intuit Dome's construction hasn't been without controversy. While some say the new arena will benefit the community, others argue it — and other new construction, including SoFi Stadium — will speed up gentrification and push out existing residents.
"We're just seeing massive displacement of primarily the low-income and working class community of Inglewood that's been there for decades," an Inglewood resident told our newsroom’s AirTalk program in 2021.
According to the company’s website, the new facility is designed to mimic the look and feel of “the elegant form of a basketball net as a ball passes through it.” It will feature five basketball courts, more than any other NBA arena.
The structure will be indoor-outdoor, incorporating a plaza with bars and a restaurant. The exterior will be “solar-optimized.”
Software company Intuit has a 23-year contract for naming rights.
-
But Yeoh is the first to publicly identify as Asian. We take a look at Oberon's complicated path in Hollywood.
-
His latest solo exhibition is titled “Flutterluster,” showing at Los Angeles gallery Matter Studio. It features large works that incorporate what Huss describes as a “fluttering line” that he’s been playing with ever since he was a child — going on 50 years.
-
It's set to open by mid-to-late February.
-
The new Orange County Museum of Art opens its doors to the public on Oct. 8.
-
Comic-Con Is Live And In-Person Again And Yes, That Means Cosplayers Are Back. Why They're So ExcitedCosplayers will be holding court once again and taking photos with onlookers at the con.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather Talks About What Really Happened Before, During And After Rejecting Marlon Brando’s OscarLittlefeather recalls an “incensed” John Wayne having to be restrained from assaulting her and being threatened with arrest if she read the long speech Brando sent with her.