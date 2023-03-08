Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
Arts and Entertainment

The Clippers’ Intuit Dome Is One Step Closer To Completion

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Mar 7, 2023 4:31 PM
A large horizontal banner in front of a dirt construction site reads "Intuit dome opening fall 2024"
Construction on the Intuit Dome.
(Courtesy NBA)
Before you read more...
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.

The company building the Intuit Dome, the soon-to-be new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, has installed a steel cover on the roof of the building.

The dome is being constructed in Inglewood by the international design firm AECOM. Crews broke ground on the new structure in Sept. 2021, and it’s expected to open for the 2024/25 NBA season.

“This is going to be an unbelievable building, a great experience to come into,” NBA Hall of Famer and Clippers consultant Jerry West said in a statement. “This should be a fantastic venue for everyone coming in to watch.”

The Intuit Dome's construction hasn't been without controversy. While some say the new arena will benefit the community, others argue it — and other new construction, including SoFi Stadium — will speed up gentrification and push out existing residents.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

"We're just seeing massive displacement of primarily the low-income and working class community of Inglewood that's been there for decades," an Inglewood resident told our newsroom’s AirTalk program in 2021.

According to the company’s website, the new facility is designed to mimic the look and feel of “the elegant form of a basketball net as a ball passes through it.” It will feature five basketball courts, more than any other NBA arena.

The structure will be indoor-outdoor, incorporating a plaza with bars and a restaurant. The exterior will be “solar-optimized.”

Software company Intuit has a 23-year contract for naming rights.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist