The Clippers Will Have a New Home For The 2024 NBA Season: The Intuit Dome

By  Pablo Cabrera
Published Sep 17, 2021 8:55 AM
Clippers owner Donald Sterling standing courtside.
The Clippers will have a new home starting in 2024....
(cultureshlock
/
LAist Featured Photos pool on Flickr)
Exciting news for sports fans today: the LA Clippers are set to break ground on their new arena in Inglewood.

This morning, the new name for the arena was unveiled: The Intuit Dome

The team released a video this morning introducing The Intuit Dome which was narrated by stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers and the financial software company Intuit announced a 23-year partnership for naming rights on the venue.

That means you can expect to see a lot of ads for Intuit products at the arena, including QuickBooks, Turbo Tax, MailChimp and Credit Karma.

The Intuit Dome is expected to open for the 2024/25 NBA season.

We will be updating this story. Check back for more details.

