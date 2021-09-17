The Clippers Will Have a New Home For The 2024 NBA Season: The Intuit Dome

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

Exciting news for sports fans today: the LA Clippers are set to break ground on their new arena in Inglewood.

This morning, the new name for the arena was unveiled: The Intuit Dome

Introducing the @IntuitDome.

Future home of the LA Clippers. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 17, 2021

The team released a video this morning introducing The Intuit Dome which was narrated by stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers and the financial software company Intuit announced a 23-year partnership for naming rights on the venue.

That means you can expect to see a lot of ads for Intuit products at the arena, including QuickBooks, Turbo Tax, MailChimp and Credit Karma.

The Intuit Dome is expected to open for the 2024/25 NBA season.

We will be updating this story. Check back for more details.