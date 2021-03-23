Pablo Cabrera

A lot goes on here in Southern California, and part of my job is to help figure out the most important issues that might be of interest to our listeners and readers and find the best way of presenting them.

I shape the daily news we deliver throughout the day with the constant goal of keeping people informed... letting them know what happened, exploring why that happened and look into what may be next.

I was born and raised in Peru but have lived in Southern California since I moved to the U.S., spending a lot of years in the Inland Empire (Upland) where most of my family still lives.

When I'm not at work, I spend my time making music at home and watching the L.A. Clippers and FC Barcelona.