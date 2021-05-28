Memorial Day Weekend Traffic: It's Back And The Freeways Are Going To Be Packed, LA

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

A year ago, in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns and travel restrictions, most people stayed home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

But this year, the situation is completely different, with restrictions starting to lift.

Expect our local freeways to be packed, said Marie Montgomery Nordhues of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“We're anticipating 2.89 million Southern Californias taking trips,” she said. “That's a 64% increase over last year. Obviously last year was quite devastating in terms of the travel industry.”

Nordhues said the top destination this year is Zion National Park in Utah, followed by Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, San Diego and Yosemite.

"A lot of people want to be out in the great outdoors. They feel a little safer that way — they can control their environment, they can socially distance and so forth,” she said.

One thing to keep in mind: Regular gas is averaging around $4.20 a gallon in the L.A. area; that's the highest Memorial Day price since 2014.

