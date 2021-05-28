Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Transportation and Mobility

Memorial Day Weekend Traffic: It's Back And The Freeways Are Going To Be Packed, LA

By  Pablo Cabrera
Published May 28, 2021 3:32 PM
Image of cars stuck in traffic on the 210 Freeway.
(GarySe7en
/
Flickr)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

A year ago, in the midst of COVID-19 shutdowns and travel restrictions, most people stayed home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

But this year, the situation is completely different, with restrictions starting to lift.

Expect our local freeways to be packed, said Marie Montgomery Nordhues of the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“We're anticipating 2.89 million Southern Californias taking trips,” she said. “That's a 64% increase over last year. Obviously last year was quite devastating in terms of the travel industry.”
Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Nordhues said the top destination this year is Zion National Park in Utah, followed by Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, San Diego and Yosemite.

"A lot of people want to be out in the great outdoors. They feel a little safer that way — they can control their environment, they can socially distance and so forth,” she said.

One thing to keep in mind: Regular gas is averaging around $4.20 a gallon in the L.A. area; that's the highest Memorial Day price since 2014.

Related Stories