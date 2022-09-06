What You Need To Know Today: Beating The Heat, LAUSD Cyber Attack, Fighting Rent Increases In West Hollywood

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Tuesday, September 6. Today in How to LA: How Angelenos are navigating the heatwave, Los Angeles Unified School District hit by "external cyber attack," how one man fought a massive rent increase in West Hollywood – and won.

The heatwave isn’t over yet. Temperatures don’t look to be cooling down much until the weekend. Los Angeles will be hovering around the 90s all week while places like Woodland Hills and Lancaster will remain in triple-digit territory for a few more days.

For better or worse, people are managing:

“It’s the Valley lifestyle,” wrote reader Phil Ressler over the weekend. “I live in Woodland Hills, often the hottest spot in LA County – 100° - 114° is not uncommon. In a few minutes I'll put on a Panama hat and sit outside in the shade with a tall cold drink for some extended reading. By 7p it will be a chilly 96°!”

Nina Celina-Yandall is a lifelong Long Beach resident and has never felt the “Vegas-like” heat she felt this weekend. She wrote to us that her AC is broken but keeps five fans going on throughout the house and stays hydrated as much as possible. She said she also hops in her uncle’s pool to cool down. “We're all in survival mode at this point,” said Celina-Yandall. “Just experiencing this heat at its peak just feels like death."

“This heat is indeed brutal,” wrote Koreatown resident Jeff McCollister. “Our apartments and our homes are hot (even my faucet's COLD WATER comes out hot right now), the streets are hot, and we just have to be okay knowing that the second we step outside, we're going to be incredibly sweaty.” He added that while most of us “can cool off at home, drink a thousand gallons of water, take a shower, and if we're lucky, blast that AC,” unhoused Angelenos cannot. McCollister recommended freezing bottles of water and passing them out to people in need on the streets.

After a race to keep cooling centers open on the Labor Day holiday when public spaces tend to close down, Los Angeles County provided about 90 places people could use on Monday to stay out of the sun. Five free, public swimming pools were also open. In many ways, a spokesperson for the Office of Emergency Management told us, this heatwave is more manageable than the ungodly Labor Day heatwave of 2020 because things like movies theaters and shopping malls are actually open. Two years ago most air-conditioned public spaces were closed because of the pandemic.

Still, there are systemic fixes needed to help Angelenos navigate the extreme heat because we know that more of these super hot days are coming our way. My colleague Erin Stone recently wrote about the lack of protection people have against the heat. There are solutions being worked on, like a bill that would require indoor cooling standards in all buildings. The bill died in the state legislature this year but Erin reports that its backers plan to push a revised version during the next legislative session.

Keep staying cool my friends, and if you have air conditioning, don’t forget to set your thermostat at 78 degrees or higher and, if a Flex Alert has been issued, don’t use your major appliances between 4 p.m and 10 p.m.

Wait! One More Thing…A Tale of Two Cities’ Approach To Rent Control

Brian Cunha stands in front of the West Hollywood apartment building where he successfully overturned a rent hike of $350. (David Wagner/LAist)

Brian Cunha got a good deal on his rent when he moved into his West Hollywood apartment at the height of the pandemic. But when his lease came up for renewal he was hit with an almost 23 percent increase in the monthly rent.

He fought back — and won. Lucky for him he lives in the city of West Hollywood. He would not have won his case next door in Los Angeles. L.A.’s rent control law allows landlords to raise rents on discount clauses written into lease, even if the renter has no idea they were given a discount. West Hollywood has banned that practice. You can read more about that in my colleague David Wagner’s story here.

