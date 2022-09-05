Best Things To Do This Week in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 6 - 8

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 - Wednesday, Sept. 7; 8 p.m.

Alicia Keys

Greek Theatre

2700 N. Vermont Ave., Griffith Park

The singer-songwriter-musician performs a pair of shows at the Greek that were rescheduled from last year. Pink Sweat$ opens both nights.

COST: Tickets start at $85; MORE INFO

Director Judd Apatow, seen here at a special screening of the HBO documentary film'George Carlin's American Dream,' performs at Largo this week and brings a few friends. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for HBO / Getty Images North America)

Tuesday, Sept. 6; 8:30 p.m.

Judd Apatow and Friends

Largo at the Coronet

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

The comedian, director, producer and screenwriter has a lot of friends so you never know who’ll join him on the Largo stage.

COST: $40; MORE INFO

Rapper and musician Kendrick Lamar headlines on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. He performs this week in Anaheim. (LEON NEAL/Getty Images / Getty Images Europe)

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar

Honda Center

2695 E. Katella, Anaheim

The Compton-born rapper and producer is on The Big Steppers Tour, joined by Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. If you miss the Anaheim show, he also performs at the Toyota Arena in Ontario on Sept. 11, and four nights at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. from Sept. 14 - 17.

COST: $125; MORE INFO

The Teragram Ballroom hosts a celebration of Mac Miller's life and music, four years after his passing. (Rex Arrow)

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 8 p.m.

Mac Miller Celebration

The Teragram Ballroom

1234 W. 7th St., downtown L.A.

We lost the rapper and record producer too soon, at age 26 on Sept. 7, 2018. There’s a dance party that celebrates his life through his music and visuals of him and his favorite people and things. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a mental health awareness charity. This is an all-ages show.

COST: $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7 - Thursday, Sept. 8; 8 p.m.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis / Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The venerated jazz trumpeter and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform with The Manhattan Transfer on Wednesday. The following night, the LA Phil, Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra perform Marsalis’ jazz symphony.

COST: Tickets start between $9 and $12; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 6:30 p.m.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere

Street Food Cinema

LA State Historic Park

1245 N. Spring St., downtown L.A.

The popular Netflix series returns on Friday, Sept. 9, but fans can get a sneak peek with Street Food Cinema. The screening begins at 8:30 p.m. but get there early with expected food trucks to include Lupita’s Tacos, Fried Out, Dilan’s Caribbean Grill, Pickles and Peas, Daddy Ji, Bunz Gourmet and Ridge's Churro Bar. Low chairs only.

COST: FREE with ticket reservations; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Kids Club

Santa Monica Place - Food Court

Level 3395 Santa Monica Pl., Santa Monica

The Kids Club takes place on the first Wednesday of every month through December with different guests. Hosted by bilingual pop-artist Twinkle Time, the family-friendly event entertains kids and their parents with dancing and singing. This week’s guests are Ruth and Emilia .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Wednesday, Sept. 7; 7 p.m.

1A Live

Crawford Family Forum

474 South Raymond Ave., Pasadena

KPCC’s Public Radio Palooza continues with 1A host Jenn White who interviews chef Keith Corbin on his memoir, California Soul: An American Epic of Cooking and Survival . He’ll chat about his successful restaurant Alta Adams and his start in Watts with stops at some of California’s most notorious maximum security prisons. Autographed copies of chef Keith Corbin's memoir will be available for purchase by Vroman's Bookstore.

COST: Pay-what-you-can to $12 for preferred seating; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8; 8 p.m.

Popular Kids Club

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave., Glassell Park

Hang out with the cool kids for a night of comedy headlined by Anthony Jeselnik with Christine Medrano, CJ Sullivan and Andrew Orolfo.

COST: $8; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8; 5:20 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams

SoFi Stadium

1001 Stadium Dr., Inglewood

The Rams kick off the football season — and the defense of their Super Bowl title — by facing off against QB Josh Allen and the Bills.

COST: Tickets start at $145; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8 - Friday, Sept. 9

Peter Hook and The Light

The Theatre at Ace Hotel

929 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Hook, best-known as the bassist and co-founder of Joy Division and New Order, is currently on tour with his current band The Light. The tour features the performance of Joy Division’s albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer played in full along with an opening set of New Order material. El Ten Eleven opens the night.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Thursday, Sept. 8 - Monday, Oct. 31

Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

The haunting season begins early at Universal with eight haunted houses — including The Horrors of Blumhouse and The Weeknd’s After Hours Nightmare, “a surreal living nightmare from his After Hours videos.” The experience also features scare zones, rides, and the return of performances by Jabbawockeez.

COST: $72 - $102 (single night tickets); MORE INFO

Thursdays in September

Under the Oaks

Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga

Enjoy four evenings of music on Theatricum’s outdoor stage beginning this week (Sept. 8) at 8 p.m. Listen to the program, Beethoven Under the Stars with Much Ado About Music, which includes two early string trios by Beethoven: Trio for Strings in C Minor, Op. 9 No. 3 and Trio for Strings in E Flat Major, Op. 3. The works will be performed by Much Ado About Music: Lawrence Sonderling on violin, Anja Sonderling on viola and Daril Boland on cello.

COST: $25; MORE INFO

Viewing Pick

The Patient

Steve Carell is decidedly un-Michael Scott-like in this psychological thriller from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans). Carell stars as a therapist who goes tête-à-tête with a serial killer played by Domhnall Gleeson, who demands that the therapist cure him of his urge to kill. Hulu dropped the first two episodes of its limited, 10-episode series last week and releases new episodes weekly on Tuesdays.

Dine and Drink Deals

