Reader Question: What’s The Maximum Rent For An Apartment Under Section 8?
A reader from La Puente wrote to LAist asking about the Section 8 program’s rental subsidies. He wants to know: What’s the most an apartment’s rent can cost per month if you’re using a Section 8 voucher?
The answer:
The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) has preset caps on the maximum rent for individuals and families using Section 8 vouchers.
Here’s a table showing the highest rent amounts that your apartment or home can have if you want to use a Section 8 voucher:
An important caveat – you have to contribute some of your own income toward the rent amounts shown in the table above, typically 30%. The table shows the max monthly rent, but unless you have zero income, you’ll be paying a portion of it yourself.
Important things to keep in mind
Some families or individuals believe that if the unit they’re interested in exceeds the Voucher Payment Standard in the table above, they can just pay the difference themselves.
Carlos VanNatter, director of HACLA's Section 8 program, warns that this is not the case. The renter’s share of the rent cannot exceed 30% of their (or their family’s) adjusted monthly income, or 40% for those who are signing their first Section 8 contract.
Another point to keep in mind: The rental subsidy is prorated for mixed-status families, based on the number of people who are citizens or eligible immigrants divided by the total number of family members. For help figuring out the details of how this applies to your family, you can contact the housing authority via email at info@hacla.org.
What if a landlord or property manager refuses to rent to a Section 8 voucher holder?
Discriminating against renters because of their source of income is illegal in California due to a law that went into effect in 2020. As a result, Javier Beltran, deputy director at the Housing Rights Center, once-common ads that said “No Section 8” are “not as prevalent as before.”
Still, housing discrimination has not been eliminated. If you encounter issues once you receive your voucher, Beltran suggests calling the Housing Rights Center’s hotline at 1-800-477-5977 (TTY: 1-213-201-0867).
Where to get help with other housing questions
LAist recently hosted a live AMA with tips for renters in L.A. County. We've also put together a list of resources for renters who are struggling to find affordable housing or have questions about Section 8. You can also check out our renters hub.
Still have questions? Tell us below.
